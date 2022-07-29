Answering Aquaman’s bat signal? As Jason Momoa kicks off filming of his forthcoming Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom film, he has fans theorizing about which fellow DC Universe heroes could lend a hand.

“REUNITED Bruce [Wayne] and Arthur [Curry],” the Game of Thrones alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, July 28, Instagram snap with Ben Affleck, referring to their DC characters. “Love u and miss u, Ben.”

In the behind-the-scenes photo, the two men posed for the camera on set. While Momoa was clearly not in costume as the underwater hero, the 49-year-old Argo director donned a sleek-fitting dark suit that resembled his past getups as the illustrious Bruce Wayne.

“WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright,” Momoa added in his social media post. “Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

While neither Momoa nor the Massachusetts native have publicly confirmed Affleck’s involvement in the upcoming sequel, the Dune actor teased that he had returned to work.

“I’m back on set [but] I can’t tell you what I’m doing,” Momoa said in a Thursday Instagram Story video, giving a tour of his trailer. “It’s top secret.”

He added: “All I can say is, thank you to one of my favorite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment [by eliminating bottles with single-use plastic] because I can’t say much more. But good things are happening.”

Despite trying to keep a low profile on the set, Momoa quickly ran into fans on a Warner Bros. lot tour. “Well, it’s not a f—king secret anymore, is it? That’s what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there’s our fans,” he added via Story footage. “Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

The Hawaii native — who shares Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with estranged wife Lisa Bonet — further sparked Affleck reunion speculation after he walked into a trailer labeled “B.A.” In a brief look, fans could spot the Good Will Hunting actor — who married Jennifer Lopez earlier this month — sitting on a couch in a fitted suit.

“I’m lost. Ooops sorry BA, I’ve never worked here,” Momoa captioned his clip after barging into the trailer unannounced.

The Sweet Girl star — who has since been linked to Eiza Gonzalez amid his divorce from the 54-year-old Cosby Show alum — first played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the 2018 eponymous flick. He reprised his superhero mantle in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Affleck, for his part, took over the role of the Caped Crusader in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before returning for five DCEU movies, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League team-up.

“It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me,” the Tender Bar star told The Los Angeles Times in an interview earlier this year about his “awful” time on set. “That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: My own life, my divorce [from Jennifer Garner], being away too much, the competing agendas and then [director] Zack’s personal tragedy [after his daughter died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful.”

Following Justice League, Affleck also dropped out of directing The Batman, in which Matt Reeves later took over. Robert Pattinson eventually suited up as the masked hero in the 2021 film.

“I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.’” Affleck recalled during the January interview with the Los Angeles-based newspaper. “You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it’s not worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease.”

