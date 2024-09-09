Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb brought their bright, bubbly and boisterous personalities to the US Open, but not everyone liked the noise.

“We were loud and annoying,” Kotb, 60, confessed during the Monday, September 9, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Although Kotb said “tennis is fun,” she and Bush Hager, 42, revealed they got some negative attention for their cheering. “I think Anna Wintour asked us to quiet down,” Bush Hager said of Vogue’s editor in chief, to which Kotb replied, “She did.”

Bush Hager claimed that former tennis champion Stan Smith, who has an Adidas shoe named after him, was a fan of their big voices. Smith allegedly told the journalists, “You need to be louder.”

Kotb, Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie attended the US Open men’s finals on Sunday, September 8, where they cheered on American player Taylor Fritz. While Fritz, 26, lost to Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the Today show anchors enjoyed every minute of the game. (Fritz was the first American to reach the US Open Men’s Finals since 2006.)

“One of the things that we did, we ate snacks,” Bush Hager said with a laugh. “There was a moment where Hoda had an ice cream bar, I had a large sandwich, Savannah had a drink.”

Kotb chimed in, “We had the bucket of M&Ms,” which Bush Hager confirmed. “I was like, this is a great ESPN shot,” Bush Hager revealed. “We were chowing down.”

The reporters weren’t the only famous faces in the stands during Sunday’s match. Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted singing to The Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” from their seats.

“They’re living their best lives,” Kotb said of the couple, noting that she and Bush Hager spotted them in the crowd.

Bush Hager, meanwhile, wanted to make sure that Fritz knew they were there to see him play, so she decided to only use his last name while screaming for the tennis player.

“‘Fritz’ went a little bit more after you kept yelling it,” Kotb said of her cohost’s choice to chant “Fritzy” or “Fritz” throughout the match. “We didn’t want him to think everyone was there for Taylor Swift,” Bush Hager added.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were the cause of a lot of commotion on Sunday as they were photographed kissing and dancing all afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end flew to New York on Friday, September 6, after winning his first NFL game of the season one night prior in Kansas City, Missouri.

Swift was on hand to root for the athlete during the season opener where they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. The twosome were then spotted in the Big Apple on several occasions over the weekend, including out to dinner at Lucali in Brooklyn on Friday.

During their US Open date, they were seated next to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes. Kendall Jenner, Matthew McConaughey and more celebs were also seen taking in the final day of competition.