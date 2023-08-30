Jesse Palmer thinks that Tom Brady would be a “solid” choice to lead a Bachelor season in the near future.

“He’d be legendary,” Palmer, 44, told TMZ in an interview published on Wednesday, August 30. “That’s another one that would be great because you could use all of his houses. We could literally go international.”

The ABC host joked that Brady, 46, would be a “very budget friendly” choice for the network overall.

“There is the Irina Shayk issue,” Palmer added, referring to Brady’s latest love interest. “But if she’s willing to kind of just chill out for a couple months of filming, I think we’re solid.”

Brady and Shayk, 37, sparked romance rumors last month after he announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The former couple — who were married for more than 10 years — share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun. However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better.”

At the time, the duo were caught packing on the PDA during an outing in Los Angeles. Brady caressed Shayk’s face in photos obtained by Page Six.

“Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe,” a second source told Us. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

The insider noted that Brady and Shayk are “both big on privacy” and hope they can “progress without any pressure or too much scrutiny.”

While things appeared to be heating up between Brady and Shayk throughout the summer, the twosome didn’t spend his birthday together on August 3. Fans continued to wonder about the duo’s status after she shared a photo of herself on vacation with ex Bradley Cooper.

Shayk — who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with Cooper, 48 — posted a shirtless photo of the actor via Instagram on Saturday, August 26. While the exes’ outing raised eyebrows, a source exclusively told Us that Brady is unbothered.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” the insider shared. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”