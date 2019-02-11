Time to troll! Chrissy Teigen poked fun at husband John Legend when he took a nap instead of attending the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“No Grammys for us today,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost, 33, tweeted on Sunday, February 10. “John got EGOT and egot lazy.” After a few hours of tweeting, she added, “I’m so proud of this.”

no Grammys for us today. john got and EGOT and egot lazy pic.twitter.com/fRdcXtbFVR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019

In the pic, the “All of Me” singer, 40, is fast asleep on the couch cuddled up underneath a brown blanket.

Legend officially reached EGOT status in September 2018 when the 10-time Grammy winner won an Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. He already had a Tony under his belt for co-producing Jitney, as well an Oscar for his song “Glory.”

Teigen further teased their Grammys absence by sharing a “not-going-to-the-grammys makeup tutorial” on her Instagram Story. She told her fans on Twitter to watch “if you are so bored you wanna die.”

She added on Sunday: “I have had … 4 wines.”

Teigen and Legend — parents of Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months — had an eventful weekend nonetheless. They had a date night at TomTom, owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, on Saturday, February 9.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, recreated a pic at the restaurant and bar of Sandoval and Schwartz kissing. “FINALLY AT TOMTOM,” Teigen captioned their PDA photo.

Stars of the show were quick to react. “Thank u so much for stopping by @chrissyteigen & @johnlegend @tomtom !!” Sandoval wrote, reposting their Instagram pic. “Love the reenactment! Just missed u by 15 mins… Next time I’m gonna make u the Tomakaze shot! #HollaHollaHolla.”

“Yaaaassssss,” Brittany Cartwright wrote, while her costar Kristen Doute added, “Hells yes.” Even fellow Bravo star Andy Cohen got in on the fun, writing, “RENEW YOUR VOWS THERE.”

