Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, hit the red carpet at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

Hamm, 52, wrapped his arm around Osceola, 35, as they posed on the red carpet. He looked dapper in a black tux and Osceola shined in an emerald-colored gown.

Hamm was on hand to present at the awards show, which was postponed from September 2023 due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. While he was not nominated in any categories at the ceremony, he previously won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2015 for his role as Don Draper on Mad Men.

Earlier this month, Hamm brought Osceola as his date to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards after he received a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his work on season 5 of Fargo.

Ahead of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, Hamm landed two nods for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Fargo and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

Though Hamm has kept his relationship with Osceola relatively private over the years, he broke his silence on their June 2023 wedding five months after the ceremony took place. “It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” Hamm said during a November 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hamm and Osceola chose to tie the knot in front of only their closest family and friends. “By our decision, it was small,” he explained. “Man, it was great. … It was the perfect day.”

The couple met while filming the final episode of Mad Men, in which she played a receptionist at a retreat that his character, Don, attended. Us Weekly confirmed their romance in June 2020 and their engagement in February 2023.

Hamm and Osceola returned to Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California — where they shot the Mad Men series finale together — for their nuptials. “[It was] a full circle moment,” he noted. “It came all the way around.”

Of the setting, he elaborated, “It is still a beautiful property right on the Pacific Ocean, we got married on a cliff and we chose to walk the correct way after we got married.”

Two months after the wedding, a source offered insight into Hamm and Osceola’s life as newlyweds. “They’ve been playing house and enjoying romantic nights in, just the two of them,” the source exclusively told Us in September 2023. “Jon’s gotten so much better about setting work aside or turning down invites with his buddies to enjoy couples time.”

The insider emphasized that Hamm put his marriage to Osceola above all else, adding: “Everyone’s noticed how his wife is his No. 1 priority now, and he seems proud to be putting her on this pedestal.”