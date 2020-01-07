Every rose has its thorns. Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe plans to watch Peter Weber on The Bachelor, but she revealed that her time on the show is somewhat tainted.

“I always question watching every season due to a little PTSD, overwhelming emotions, and knowing a little too much,” Bristowe, 34, wrote alongside her promo photo from the 2015 season of The Bachelor via Instagram on Monday, January, 6. “But I just always want to support the people going through this ‘journey.’”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host revealed that her time as a contestant competing for Chris Soules‘ heart and subsequently as the Bachelorette lead is a bittersweet memory.

“So while I have bitter feelings towards one person out of hundreds, I will choose to love the hundreds of others who changed my life,” she wrote on Monday. “I will try to remember the positive experiences.”

The Canada native first appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor and went on to be The Bachelorette on season 11. In the finale episode in July 2015, Bristowe — who had a controversial relationship with Nick Viall during the season — got engaged to Shawn Booth, but after three years together the two called it quits in November 2018.

In October 2019, the fan-favorite called out the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, for allegedly preventing her from competing on Dancing With the Stars, which many leads (almost all men) before and after her have gone on to do.

“I’ll tell you exactly why I can’t go on Dancing With the Stars. Anybody that listens to this podcast knows why I cannot go on Dancing With the Stars,” Bristowe said on an October episode of the “Talkhouse” podcast. “I will say this with a mic in my hand and a smile on my face, that Mike Fleiss is a piece of s–t! He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women.”

Despite her negative feelings towards the dating series’ creator, 55, Bristowe asked her followers to take the high road when watching the new season of The Bachelor, which begins on Monday.

“Let’s please all try really hard to not hate, or bully contestants this year,” the former reality star wrote in her post. “Try to remind yourself they are humans, not characters. Words hurt and you never know how you would be in these kinds of situations. A little chirping and teasing is fun, questioning people’s behavior is fine. Hate is not. Xoxoxo.”

The DEW founder also gave the franchise’s newest leading man a shout-out ahead of the season premiere on Monday night saying, “Good luck, @pilot_pete we are all rooting for you. Unless you break my friends heart. She’s on your season. Then you will have me to deal with 💪🏼 (jk).”

She continued: “Can’t wait to record reactions tonight. Who’s gonna drink @spadeandsparrows with me tonight.”

The former dance instructor, who is now dating Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, also noted her change in appearance in the social media post.

“Please don’t rip me apart for lookin different. I’ve aged 5 years, changed my teeth, have had Botox, and dyed my hair blonde,” she concluded her social media post. “Of freakin course I look different. K let’s gooooooooo #TheBachelor.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.