Could Kanye West and Pete Davidson finally come face-to-face following their respective relationships with Kim Kardashian? Both the rapper and the comedian are nominated for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 45-year-old musician is up for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for Netflix’s Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. Season 47 of Saturday Night Live, which featured Davidson, meanwhile, has nine nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series for Kardashian’s episode of the NBC show.

Neither West nor Davidson have confirmed that they are attending the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in California on Monday, September 12.

The King of Staten Island actor and the Skims designer connected on set of SNL in October 2021, kissing in an Aladdin-themed sketch. After the twosome started dating, West made it clear he didn’t approve, repeatedly slamming Davidson. Kardashian, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, made a rare statement about the situation in February, firing back at his “constant attacks.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram at the time. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children. It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

A judge declared Kardashian and West legally single earlier this year, but the former couple have yet to finalize their divorce amid reports that his fifth lawyer has stepped down from the case.

Kardashian’s romance with Davidson, meanwhile, ended in July. After West declared via Instagram that “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28” following the split, an insider told Us that the actor has been undergoing trauma therapy due to the drama. Another source told Us that the reality star demanded her ex-husband remove his post.

“It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her,” the insider said. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down.”

A third source told Us earlier this year that Davidson was “trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” explaining that Davidson attempted to “downplay the impact” of West’s violent music video about him. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”