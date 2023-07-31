Kenya Moore didn’t mince words when asked to offer the “brutal truth” for former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Kenya, 52, weighed in on a series of fellow Bravolebrities — from Tom Sandoval to Ramona Singer — during her Sunday, July 30, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen while playing a game of “Say What You Mean, Girl!”

When host Andy Cohen asked Kenya to share her thoughts on Kim, 45, Kenya had one piece of advice. “Go to rehab,” Kenya said. “Go to rehab.”

Kenya hasn’t been shy about sharing her true feelings on Kim, who stopped being a full-time Housewife after season 5 in 2013. After Kim gushed over her marriage to Kroy Biermann during her recent return to RHOA, Kenya accused her of hiding the truth.

“One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth,” Kenya tweeted on July 10, sharing a clip of Kim saying she and Kroy, 37, were “doing great.”

During the same dinner, Kim threw major shade at Kenya, saying, “That bitch is still alive?” when Sherée Whitfield mentioned Kenya’s name.

Kenya wasn’t happy about the comment, calling it “truly evil” after the July 9 episode aired. “I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was … sorry IS down,” Kenya tweeted earlier this month. “Learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, with Kroy calling the couple’s marriage “irretrievably broken” in his court filing. The duo’s legal battle quickly turned ugly as they negotiated custody of their children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Kroy is also the adoptive father of Kim’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.)

Earlier this month, however, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair called off their split. Kim filed to dismiss her divorce on July 7. Meanwhile, Kroy’s lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom, confirmed that the twosome are in the process of reconciling.

Years before their divorce drama made headlines, Kim said that she and Kroy planned to weather any and all marital storms together. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017, adding that the couple’s reality TV commitments wouldn’t come before their relationship. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

While some fans were happy to see Kim back on RHOA, an insider told Us earlier this month that the return won’t be permanent. “She has no plans to return full-time,” the source explained. “It’s one episode. They brought the OGs back for an episode.”