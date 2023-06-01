Keeping it in the family? Scott Disick had a surprising offer for Khloé Kardashian following her split from Tristan Thompson.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 1, Khloé, 38, and Scott’s friendly banter took a turn when she called out his coughing. “I pray you don’t do this on dates. It is what it is with me, but it is disgusting,” the Good American cofounder told the businessman, 40.

In response, the New York native joked about taking Khloé out so she could see how he is on dates, saying, “Why don’t we go on a date so you can see what it is like? So you get the practice and then when you meet somebody …”

Khloé, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 9 months, with Tristan, 32, didn’t seem super thrilled by the suggestion. “I am just going to be honest with you. If I went on a date with anyone that hacked the way you did, I would leave during the date. I can’t handle that if I am dating someone,” she admitted.

The Talentless cofounder, for his part, got a cup of tea while the group was at Kim Kardashian‘s house, adding, “I am trying to get rid of it for you.”

Scott and Khloé have gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. The California native originally wasn’t thrilled when Scott started dating her sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2006. The couple, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, called it quits in 2015 after nearly a decade of dating.

Despite their rocky start, the former Revenge Body host maintained a friendship with Scott after they worked out their differences on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”

At the time, a follower questioned the pair’s connection, writing, “Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged.”

Khloé, who dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021, clapped back at the speculation. “The comment you made makes me feel sad for you. I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship,” she replied.

More recently, the Strong Looks Better Naked author compared Scott to Tristan when she addressed rumors that she was back together with her ex-boyfriend. (The post came after Kim, 42, showed support for Khloé’s ex at a basketball game.)

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she wrote in the comments section of a fan post that claimed Khloé was preparing to reveal she was dating the NBA player again. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem.”

Khloé added: “Just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.