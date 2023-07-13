Kim Kardashian played a joke on mom Kris Jenner by pretending to be planning a stint on ABC’s The Bachelorette.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 13, Kim, 42, announced to her famous family that she was offered the opportunity to participate in the hit dating show.

“I have some very important news. An executive from Disney [Rob Mills] called me. They wanted to talk to me directly and I was going to connect them with [Kris] once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I am going to do The Bachelorette,” the Skims founder teased to her loved ones. “They are going to do it in Malibu. That is so close by. I thought this through and I thought it was so much fun.”

Kris, 67, however, was not thrilled by the news that Kim made a business decision without her. The momager ultimately called the Executive Vice President of Unscripted Entertainment at Walt Disney to learn more information about the opportunity.

“I just need to wrap my head around something like this because this isn’t exactly the space I saw Kim in. And she does have four kids and a busy life,” Kris said about Kim, who shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West. “I watch the show. I love the show! But did I want my daughter on it? Oh, hell no.”

In response, the Disney executive — who was in on the joke — reassured Kris about the potential gig, adding, “We are working on all the scheduling right now and we are about 90 percent there. For Kim, [the budget] is subject to negotiation. We would probably need to work with you on that.”

The KKW Beauty founder ultimately broke the news to Kris that she was pulling a prank on her. Before Kim revealed the truth, Khloé Kardashian weighed in on her older sister’s interest in finding The One on a reality show.

“Kim, absolutely not should you be on The Bachelorette. First of all, you barely drink so you don’t know how to be drunk. They won’t let you have your glam team — I can guarantee you that,” Khloé, 39, said in a confessional. “And you are going to be making out with random people all day? That sounds gross.”

Kris and Khloé ultimately laughed off the prank. Earlier in the season, Kim discussed trying to meet someone new following her high-profile divorce from Kanye, 46.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” she shared in a June episode of the Hulu series. “It’s just hard [to date] because what do those first dates look like? They are behind [closed] doors [because] we can’t go out. It is kind of awkward. I just don’t want to date one person. This is my year.”

Kim has offered glimpses at her personal life after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 following six years of marriage. The former couple’s divorce was officially finalized nearly two years later — in November 2022 — after a lengthy legal back and forth.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Kim was taking things slow with a mystery man. (The aspiring lawyer was previously linked to Pete Davidson but their relationship fizzled out in August 2022 after less than a year of dating.)

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet,” the insider shared in May. “She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal. She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.