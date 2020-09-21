Not holding back. Kristen Doute stated that Bravo had double standards after she was let go from Vanderpump Rules for her past behavior — and costar Jax Taylor faced no consequences for his.

The Michigan native, 37, made the claim after she took to Instagram to celebrate former costar Lala Kent‘s gender reveal party on Saturday, September 19. “I love you so much @lalakent 💓 your baby girl is going to be just like you: fierce, sweet, bo$$, smart, kind hearted. I can’t wait to meet her!” Doute gushed over the pregnant reality star, 30, who is expecting a daughter with fiancé Randall Emmett.

Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Taylor, 41, were also at the big event on Saturday. When a fan asked in a comment, “What’s with this double standard where Jax’s consistent and remorseless behavior is ignored and everyone holds grudges towards Kristen for doing less years ago?” Doute had a simple answer.

“SEXISM,” she replied.

The He’s Making You Crazy author was one of four cast members axed from the Bravo series in June for their past racist actions. Schroeder, 32, was also ousted from the show, along with recent additions Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. Amid the backlash against Doute and Schroeder, who were accused of wrongfully calling the police on former costar Faith Stowers, many wondered whether Taylor would be dealt the same penalty. The SUR bartender cheated on Cartwright with Stowers, both 31, and also accused her of committing crimes in a 2017 tweet.

“I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” Stowers told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “I think there are other people that should be educated as well … I think [Jax] gets a pat on the back a lot. But I think that if you’re going to do it for two people, they should do it for some other people as well.”

Former SUR employee Billie Lee, who appeared on seasons 6 and 7 of Vanderpump Rules, also slammed Taylor’s past behavior. “@BravoTV what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor,” she tweeted after Doute and Schroeder were fired.

Despite the controversy, Taylor isn’t planning on stepping away from the spotlight. While production for season 9 is currently up in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source told Us in July that “Jax definitely plans to return to Vanderpump Rules once filming starts back up again.”