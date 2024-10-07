Kylie Kelce still won’t wear any Kansas City Chiefs gear — but she did find a way to support brother-in-law Travis Kelce at his latest game.

Kylie, 32, was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday, October 7, rocking an “Alright Nah” T-shirt. The phrase was written in yellow with “New Heights” in red under it.

“Alright Nah” is one of Travis’ signature catchphrases which he says on the field and on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcasts.

The Chiefs, who are facing off against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, previously shared a compilation video of Travis, 35, saying “Alright nah” over and over again to honor the tight end.

Travis, meanwhile, went as far as filing a trademark for the phrase in October 2023. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the NFL player filed five total trademarks, including KillaTrav, which is his social media handle, his name, “Flight 87,” which refers to his jersey number and “Kelce’s Krunch,” which is the name of the 2022 cereal he launched.

While Kylie, who married Jason, 36, in 2018, has supported Travis over the years — especially when he’s competed in the Super Bowl — she has remained committed to Jason’s former NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a Philadelphia native, Kylie revealed that the Eagles are her one and only NFL team, no matter what the circumstances.

“I am, like, an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie explained in the 2023 Kelce documentary. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”

Jason, who retired from the NFL ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season, has been more open to wearing the Chiefs’ red and yellow when Travis is in a big game.

In fact, Jason was spotted at several tailgates on Monday rocking a No. 28 jersey, which is the late running back Abner Haynes’ number. (Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is also known for her Travis-centered looks when she attends his games, including custom jackets, jewelry with his number on it and chic color-coordinated ensembles.)

Jason was on site as part of Monday Night Countdown coverage with ESPN, mingling with fans and filming segments for the preshow footage.

Despite sticking with her neutral gameday looks — or wearing “New Heights” gear — Kylie has always been Team Kelce, whether it’s Jason or Travis.

“Jason is a flip flops and the T-shirt that someone gave him kinda guy, and Travis is the designer, has to sort of be completely put together,” Kylie exclusively told Us in June of the two brothers’ different personalities. “I can deeply appreciate that because that isn’t me.”

She noted that the siblings are “very similar” when it comes to their “values.” Kylie continued, “How they are as people, they’re kind or generous, they’re loving.”