The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima is putting her drama with Gerry Turner aside to support him and Theresa Nist at their upcoming nuptials.

“Hey guys, Happy New Year. I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all your kind and encouraging words while I was in the hospital and then when I got home. And now, I am definitely on the mend,” Leslie, 65, began an Instagram Story video on Wednesday, January 3. (Leslie was in the hospital in late December after experiencing “severe stomach issues.” She underwent surgery for a bowel blockage.)

Leslie went on to reveal that she’s “feeling so much better” that she can attend ABC’s The Golden Wedding special on Thursday, January 4.

She concluded her message: “I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa [on] their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really, really amazing. Bye.”

Even before her health scare, many Bachelor Nation fans suspected Leslie would not be present to watch Gerry and Theresa, 70, say “I do” after Leslie and Gerry ended their relationship on a rocky note.

“[You] gave me 100 percent certainty that I was your girl,” she told Gerry during their After the Final Rose reunion. “And your words just meant so much to me, and that’s why I was blindsided. Because I wasn’t sure how it changed or what happened.”

She later further claimed on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that Gerry made promises to her during their off-camera time in the fantasy suites. “He made plans with me for [the] future,” she shared in December 2023. “He said kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. [In] two more days, we’ll be done with this [and] be together, start our life.’ Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there, no, but he all but said that. I would’ve been happy with just, ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level.”

Gerry, for his part, admitted to feeling “like a villain at times” on the show. When asked by Good Morning America host Juju Chang whether he thinks he gave Leslie “false hope,” he answered, “I really have no response to that other than, at that moment, that’s sort of how I felt.”

Leslie will be among the many members of Bachelor Nation at the wedding, which airs live on ABC on Thursday, January 4. Us Weekly broke the news that Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Ben Higgins and Wells Adams will all be there.

“If there’s a moment that I’m really looking forward to, it’s turning around and seeing Theresa in her dress in all of her glory that day,” Gerry told Us last month. “It’ll be pretty spectacular. It’ll be special.”

Theresa, meanwhile, said she’s looking forward to “walking down that aisle to Gerry and then saying our vows in front of our entire families,” adding, “And then just really having fun during the reception.”

The Golden Wedding airs on ABC Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.