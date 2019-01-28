Turning over a new leaf. Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is not only ready to forgive former costar Phaedra Parks, she’s opening up her heart to Kenya Moore as well.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, January 27, a caller asked whether she’d reunite with the former Miss USA, 48.

“Listen … I’m not sure where Kenya and I went left,” the New Normal alum, 51, admitted. “Really, all I can tell you is it was all a strategic move on her behalf because if you link your name with mine, you get a little press. That is the issue there.”

Regardless, Leakes says she’s willing to move on. “The door is open for Kenya and Phaedra in my world.”

In November, the Celebrity Apprentice alum subtly shaded the former beauty queen, clapping two fingers together and seemingly rolling her eyes after WWHL host Andy Cohen congratulated Moore on the arrival of her baby girl, Brooklyn.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship for years, with Moore accusing the Dancing With the Stars alum of flirting with Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas, and not inviting Leakes to her baby shower in October. Moore left the show in October, telling Us Weekly: “I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment. I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.”

Parks, 45, was fired from the show in 2017 after repeating a rumor she claimed she heard about Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker planning to drug Porsha Williams and have sex with her.

Though Leakes had previously spoken out against the lawyer, a source told Us in December that the two were becoming friendly again.

“It’s really weird that she’s making amends with Phaedra, gunning for her to be back on the show now, after talking about what a bad, negative affect she had on the show,” the source said at the time.

Leakes and Parks were also present at Cohen’s baby shower in L.A. on Saturday, January 26.

