Could Hannah Brown go back to handing out roses? Nick Viall thinks so. During the Tuesday, January 7, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, January Jones joined the former Bachelor to break down the premiere of Peter Weber‘s season — and the return of Brown.

“I still think Hannah could be the Bachelorette again. It wouldn’t surprise me,” Viall, 39, said during the episode. On the Monday, January 6, premiere, the Dancing With the Stars champion, 25, returned to surprise Weber, 28, twice: First, she got out of the limo and returned the wings he had given her; later, she came back to host a group date.

However, after the date, she broke down in tears and Weber asked if she’d consider coming on the show, to which she replied, “Maybe.” The episode ended with a cliffhanger and the pilot, who came in third on Brown’s season in 2019, was left confused and also crying.

The former pageant queen was filming Dancing With the Stars at the same time as The Bachelor so it’s clear she does not join the season — but who’s to say what happened at the end of Weber’s season.

“I think he ends up with her. I’m spoiling it right now,” the Spinning Out actress, 42, says during the podcast. “There’s one clip of his mom saying, ‘Go get her! Go bring her back!’ I think that’s about Hannah because there’s, like, a history behind what she’s saying.”

After the episode, Brown took to Twitter to express how she felt about reuniting with Weber, who she admitted she had sex with four times on their fantasy suite date. “So that was not a blast at all. It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight,” she wrote, before adding, “Also shoutout to @Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this. That we survived that week was truly a victory.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that the Bachelor alum was overcome with emotions when she saw Weber again — with everything else that was going on in her life after she ended things with fiancé Jed Wyatt and hooked up with runner-up Tyler Cameron.

“Hannah got emotional on the episode because she felt overwhelmed from her busy schedule. She felt pressured and she was being pulled in a million different directions from ABC,” the insider shared. “Her main focus was winning Dancing With the Stars, and she was exhausted and seeing Peter heightened all the stress and anxiety she had been feeling at the time.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.