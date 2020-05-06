Turns out Jax Taylor isn’t the only one who doesn’t believe Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will go the distance. The twosome’s relationship was questioned during the Wednesday, May 6, episode of the Vanderpump Rules aftershow.

“Jax is, like, not somebody that I’m ever going to confide in,” Sandoval, 36, told costar Tom Schwartz on the digital show. “He’s not a safe place. I feel like sometimes Jax will do these things because he feels that it’s boring or like he’s bored. He gets annoyed that, like, somebody is fine and doesn’t have problems all the time. Like it’s bulls—t. He said my relationship is a sham because she likes women, so it’s not like a real relationship.”

When Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder were asked about Sandoval and Ariana’s relationship, the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO said they “feed off of each other’s negative energy.”

She explained: “When I’m with them, first of all, they show zero affection toward each other. Also they don’t really click like that. I don’t see them having these conversations where they’re like agreeing on things. Most of the time she’s telling him he’s annoying.”

Stassi, 31, agreed, “That’s very, very true.” She then noted that they may play it up for the cameras.

“When I watch them on the show they’re like kissing and [saying], ‘I love you. I love you,’” the Next Level Basic author said. “I’m like, I’ve never seen that. … You don’t have to be that type of couple. Beau and I don’t go around acting like that either, but where have I been that I have never witnessed this s—t before?”

“When I see them on camera it feels a little put on,” she said. “It does feel a little razzle-dazzle.”

Sandoval and Ariana, 34, have previously defended their relationship and decision not to get married in the past. The TomTom co-owner has also fired back at Jax’s claims that he is different in front of the cameras.

“It seems like he’s angry and projecting,” Sandoval told Us Weekly exclusively about Jax, 40, in February. “Jax will say that I’m doing everything for the wrong reasons. Try to discredit me in any way he can. Again authenticity is important to me and anything I ever do and say on the show is to be truthful, open and honest about my life and how I am feeling.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.