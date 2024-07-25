LeeAnne Locken is ready for The Real Housewives of Dallas to make a comeback — but she won’t beg anyone to make it happen.

“I would always love an opportunity [to return],” LeeAnne, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, July 20. “I loved doing Housewives.”

LeeAnne speculated that her former castmate D’Andra Simmons has been in contact with the powers-that-be about reviving their series.

Related: Former 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of Dallas have been up to a lot since they last held their stars on Bravo. Texas wives Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond made up the reality series’ season 1 cast, which premiered in April 2016. Throughout the show’s five-season run, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham […]

“Oh, I’m sure D’Andra has given plenty of pleas to Andy [Cohen] and Bravo,” LeeAnne said. “She’s had Mama D right there with her.”

She teased, “And I’m not good at getting on my knees. I threw away knee pads when I hit 35!”

LeeAnne, who was an original cast member when the show premiered in April 2016, believes that the audience has also talked about bringing back the Texas-based series.

“I think the fans of Dallas Housewives miss it because Dallas offered something that the other shows don’t have. We’re different,” she continued. “We’re not Beverly Hills, we’re not New York, we’re not New Jersey. We live differently. We connect differently.”

LeeAnne appeared on the show for four seasons. She didn’t return for season 5, which aired in 2021. Bravo announced that August that the franchise was put on an indefinite hiatus.

Related: These Celebs Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

Looking back, the reality star told Us she really misses the “creativity” that came with “throwing together crazy, over-the-top, fun parties.”

LeeAnne recalled being able to “really, truly live at your max” and “your loudest” and “most obnoxious” level while being on the show.

“I mean, let’s face it, I’m a gay man trapped in a white woman’s body,” she joked. “So I love that part. I love creating the costumes and the beauty and the drama of my wedding [to Rich Emberlin] and all of it. I miss that. I miss the banter. I miss being challenged.”

What’s the Biggest Housewives Moment of All Time?

Although LeeAnne would sign on for a reboot if asked, she said it’ll likely be a “few more years” before it could become a reality.

“I think there’s a lot of learning still to do,” she confessed. “But I think there are so many viable characters.”

LeeAnne called her former costar Kameron Westcott “such a great character,” describing her as “so fun and over-the-top and unique.” She also confirmed that she’s still friends with Tiffany Hendra, Tiffany Moon, Cary Deuber and Kary Brittingham.

Related: 'Real Housewives' Who Left and Returned Not all Real Housewives give up their diamonds — or peaches/apples — for good. Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Dina Manzo are among the ladies who left their respective franchises only to return years later. While Bethenny, NeNe and Dina all returned in a full-time role, other women, including Camille Grammer and Danielle Staub, made […]

She isn’t however close with Brandi Redmond, who LeeAnne said is “so busy with all her kids.” When it comes to Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne made it clear they don’t hang out.

“I don’t have any reply or response to hanging out with Stephanie,” she explained. “I like authentic friends. … She’s not in my thought process.”

When Bravo pulled the plug on the show, LeeAnne admitted she was “pissed,” but now she said, “I would love to have Dallas back.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell