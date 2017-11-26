Sometimes, even in the shade, it’s hot — just ask the Real Housewives of Atlanta. On the Sunday, November 26, episode, some women were doing their best to make up, while others were doing their best to turn up the heat. In positive news, Gregg Leakes had returned home from the hospital. NeNe Leakes felt terrible that she hadn’t been able to get there to see him sooner, but she was thrilled to have him back. The good news was that Gregg had not actually had any blockage, though his heartbeat was definitely irregular.

Kandi Buruss, meanwhile, was heading to New York to shoot the cover of Essence magazine. To the camera, she admitted that she was struggling to balance time with her family and her career. Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey was busy dating a man she seemed pretty into, despite her best efforts to play it cool.

Sheree Sets Out to Make Peace

Sheree Whitfield was still struggling to speak with her children about the abuse she suffered during her marriage to her ex-husband, Bob. “I am still not ready to have this conversation with the kids,” she admitted to the camera, noting that this chapter in her history made her feel “almost like a failure.” Her life coach told her that she needed to set a deadline to speak to her children and she agreed to do it within the next two weeks.

Her kids weren’t the only ones Sheree was looking to connect with, however. Sheree and Kenya Moore went to a spin class together as a small step toward rebuilding their relationship. Kenya noted to the camera that Sheree was very “supportive” when she heard that Kenya had gotten married. After class, Kenya invited Sheree to be a part of a PSA she was creating to address domestic violence. “Sheree and I have something in common. We are both survivors of domestic violence,” Kenya said to the camera.

The Calm After the Storm

Porsha Williams revealed that she and her sister had not spoken since their big fight. Porsha said she didn’t know where Lauren was staying but she hadn’t been staying at Porsha’s “palace.” Lauren then stopped by to try to set the record straight. She admitted she’d been having a bad day when she had flipped out but said she still needed more support. Lauren broke down in tears as she and Porsha talked it out.

“I’m your sister. I love you,” Porsha replied. She then confessed that she knew she was often guilty of giving Lauren “tough love” and Lauren revealed that she was afraid that eventually Porsha’s business would get too big for her to continue to run it. Porsha then assured her she would always have a job with her. Porsha and her sister then got busy working on their wig company.

Absence Makes the Heart Grow … Fonder?

NeNe was busy planning a fabulous party but – despite several friends’ insistence – was determined not to invite Porsha. She then said that Porsha had sent her some text messages essentially asking why NeNe was so mad at her. “Porsha is on my ‘I don’t give a f–k’ list,” NeNe told the camera.

The day of the party arrived and Marlo Hampton was the first to arrive. Oh, ICYMI, they hadn’t spoken in a long time either because they were also fighting. They seemed to patch things up pretty quickly, which was good, because in another part of town Sheree met up with Kim Zolciak. Apparently, Sheree had decided to bring Kim to the party – even though Kim and NeNe weren’t on the best of terms. (Anyone else seeing a pattern here?)

Party Time

NeNe, Kenya, Marlo and Cynthia chatted as the party started. Right about then, Sheree sauntered in with Kim. “Kim Zolciak is that you?” Nene shouted across the backyard. “Bitch, hello,” Kim said as they hugged hello. “I never know how NeNe is going to receive me. She’ll either punch me, or she’ll love me,” Kim said to the camera.

Then the topic moved on to Kenya’s new husband, Marc Daly, and the fact that no one had met him. “You’re never going to meet him because he don’t exist,” Kim snapped. She continued repeating, “He don’t exist.” Kenya told Kim to worry about her husband and Kim said at least he actually existed. “It’s all a f–king lie, bitch,” Kim said. “Why are you so concerned?” Kenya asked. She then suggested Kim worry about “pimping” her daughter out. That’s when the physical fight began.

