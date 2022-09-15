Cold as diamonds. Erika Jayne is fighting back after Jennifer Lawrence called her an “evil” cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I saw you last Friday at the [season 12] reunion, which was quite dramatic,” Andy Cohen began to the reality star, 51, on a Wednesday, September 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And then this video dropped of Jennifer Lawrence, who is a huge Housewives fan, calling you evil and saying you need a publicist. What was your reaction when you saw that?”

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”

Cohen, 54, laughed in response to the dig, pointing out, “Look — she doesn’t even flinch as she says it!”

The drama began when Lawrence, 32, discussed this season of RHOBH while promoting her PTSD drama, Causeway, at Toronto International Film Festival with costar Brian Tyree Henry.

“Not a great season, but I’ll finish it. Brian and I have quit Dubai and we’re done with Dubai,” the Oscar winner told Variety on Saturday, September 10. “My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring. And I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The Hunger Games alum went on to say that she believed Jayne would have benefitted from advice from her RHOBH costars, who should’ve seen how she was coming across. “Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her and tried to like — she didn’t do the Dorinda thing,” Lawrence noted, recalling a past Real Housewives of New York City episode which showed Dorinda Medley with lipstick smeared on her face for hours and no one mentioned it.

“Remember when they were in Colombia and Dorinda’s [wearing], like, f–king Joker makeup and Carole Radziwill was just talking to her and leaving her out there — oh no, I’m not talking about this,” the Silver Linings Playbook star recalled.

Henry, meanwhile, refrained from saying anything too controversial about the Bravo stars. “Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good,” the Atlanta actor quipped.

Jayne made headlines in November 2020 after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. The following month, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer and her then-husband were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of the Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Documents obtained by Us at the time stated that Jayne was being sued by class action firm Edelson PC, who claimed that Jayne’s divorce from Girardi, 83, was a “sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets and that the duo were “on the verge of financial collapse.”

In January, complaints against Jayne in regard to the fraud and embezzlement charges were dismissed in Illinois.