Erika Jayne Reveals Which RHOBH Scene She Regrets From Upcoming Season

Learning from the past. Ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 debut, Erika Jayne admitted that she wasn’t looking forward to some of her scenes — especially from an infamous cast trip.

“We’re staying in Aspen. We have had dinner and we go to the girls’ house. Garcelle [Beauvais], Sutton [Stracke], Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sheree Zampino were staying somewhere else, and I got into it very heavily with them,” Erika, 50, recalled during an episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast on Sunday, April 24.

The Georgia native, who was joined by Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards on the podcast, noted her wish for those scenes not to air.

“I’d remove that. I haven’t seen it. I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks,” Erika shared, adding that she “went wild” while cameras were on. “It was bad. It caused a problem between Kyle and myself. I’m regretful. Obviously we’ve been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important.”

Even though Erika was able to work out her differences with Kyle, 53, the trailer for the upcoming season teased more rifts between the “Pretty Mess” singer and her costars. Earlier this year, eagle-eyed followers noticed that Garcelle, 55, and Sutton, 50, unfollowed Erika on Instagram.

The fashion model later clarified that her decision to cut ties with Erika on social media was inspired by a private incident. “It was something that I didn’t like, and it also didn’t really align with who I am,” Garcelle exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you’re seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn’t wanna do that. I didn’t wanna see it.”

At the time, the Haiti native didn’t shut down speculation that the cast’s trip to Aspen played a role in their current issues. “I don’t know how we pack so much in three days,” Garcelle teased before referring to the experience as “off the chain.”

Viewers got a glimpse at the cast’s ups and downs with Erika during the season 12 trailer. In the sneak peek, Garcelle was seen calling her costar out, saying, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own.”

The tense conversations seemed to be centered around Erika’s ongoing legal drama. In December 2020, the “Painkillr” singer and her then-husband, Tom Girardi, were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash. One month prior, Erika filed for divorce from her estranged husband, 82, after 20 years of marriage.

The reality star has continued to claim that she had no knowledge of her Tom’s legal woes as he deals. The former attorney, for his part, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is under a conservatorship with his brother, Robert Girardi, named the the effective conservator of Thomas’ person and estate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

