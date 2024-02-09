Brynn Whitfield teased that all is fair in love, war and The Real Housewives of New York City, especially when it comes to questionable fashion choices.

During Us Weekly’s latest episode of “Housewives Happy Hour,” Brynn, 36, pointed to Jessel Taank as the “worst dressed” at their season 14 reunion, which aired in October 2023. Her reasoning was due to Jessel’s vibes, not lack of style.

“She’s not going to care because she’s fashionable. I’m going to say Jessel,” Brynn exclusively told Us, explaining, “Not that she was badly dressed, but it’s just because it was very much giving pharaoh.”

Brynn recalled Jessel, 44, wearing a “very gold lamé” dress. “It was like retro King Tut,” Brynn joked. Jessel donned a shiny gold Blumarine full-length gown with a high neckline and side cutout. Brynn, meanwhile, wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress with a lace detail around the neckline.

Despite thinking Jessel’s gown could have been a nod to ancient Egypt, Brynn said her costar “looked great,” adding, “She’s such a fashion girl. I can rip on her and Jenna [Lyons] because they’re fashion girls.”

When it comes to her own fashion faux pas, Brynn recalled getting her white Christian Louboutin heels stuck in an escalator at BravoCon in November 2023.

“I just remember thinking, ‘I ruined this panel,’” Brynn said of the traumatic moment, explaining that fans could see her coming down the escalator and then getting stuck. “I thought, ‘OK, with a lot of effort [I can] pull them out.’ Thank goodness I did that and used my nonexistent calf muscles. Because I Barbie-stepped out, [I didn’t fall].”

Brynn told Us she panicked thinking about how she’d have to shell out money for any escalator repairs.

“I think it’s like the poor girl in me [that] was like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to make me pay for this,’” she said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I broke BravoCon and I’m going to have to pay for it.’”

While Brynn was very forthcoming about her RHONY costars’ fashion moments, she played coy when asked whether Erin Lichy throws “terrible parties.” She also took a sip of her La Marca Prosecco — and chose not to answer — when asked who has slid into her DMs recently.

“No reality stars, [and I call it] the Triple A. I no longer do athletes, actors or alcoholics,” Brynn told Us earlier this month about her new rules for dating. “I stay away from those three: The AAA, triple crown, triple threat. I won’t do that.”

