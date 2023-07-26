Ryan Reynolds shared a cheeky throwback to his film The Proposal in honor of costar Sandra Bullock’s 59th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?” Reynolds, 46, captioned a Wednesday, July 26, Instagram clip from the 2009 romantic comedy.

In the video, Reynolds and Bullock’s characters accidentally fall on top of each other while they are both stark naked. Bullock previously opened up about her experience filming the NSFW scene.

“Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back,” the actress said during a December 2021 appearance on Adam Ray’s “About Last Night” podcast.

She continued: “We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher — our director who’s just incredible, she’s great — had a closed set, which means no one’s allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan’s little — not little, at all — It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, I didn’t look!”

Bullock did note that at one point she heard Fletcher, 57, yell, “‘Ryan, we can see your ball sack!’” and admitted that even though “you wanna look down,” she didn’t. “In friendship, you just didn’t care. It wasn’t my business to look,” she said.

The Oscar winner added that Reynolds, 46, was “absolutely unflappable” and “so cool” about the situation.

Reynolds, for his part, has also gushed about working with Bullock. “I would love to do another movie with her,” he told Access Hollywood in April 2011. “I would be a fool to say to no to that!”

While the costars have undeniable chemistry onscreen, they both have other romantic partners in their real lives. Bullock has been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015, with whom she is raising her adopted children: son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 11.

In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bullock had become “very active” at her kids’ school amid her recent break from acting, which she announced in June 2022.

Reynolds, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Blake Lively in 2012. The twosome share four children: daughters James, 8, Inez, 6 and Betty, 3, and a fourth child, whom they welcomed in February without revealing the baby’s name or sex.