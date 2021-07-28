Guess who! Fans of Sex and the City had many questions after a new character casting for the upcoming revival, And Just Like That.

“And Just Like That… Isaac Powell is George. #andjustlikethat,” the show’s official Instagram account posted on Wednesday, July 28.

Following the announcement, social media users were quick to point out that George was the only character — so far — that didn’t have a surname.

Earlier in the week, Alexa Swinton was confirmed to be playing Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt’s (Evan Handler) youngest daughter, Rose, and her older sister, Lily, will be portrayed by Cathy Ang. As for Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady’s (David Eigenberg) son, Niall Cunningham was cast in the role of Brady Hobbes.

George’s casting inspired many theories, with one fan wondering if “this is Bigs son with Natasha!!”

Bridget Moynahan, who played Big’s ex-wife when the series originally aired from 1998 to 2004, was recently spotted filming scenes for And Just Like That in New York City so it is possible that her story line could include a child.

As for Big, it was previously confirmed that Chris Noth would be reprising his role, but no more details have been made public.

“It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again,” Noth, 66, told Yahoo Finance Live about feeling “hesitant” to return to the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband in June.

He added at the time: “It kind of felt like I had done it, but [showrunner] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible, creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

Another fan in the comments section of the HBO Max show’s official page wondered if Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) would come back into her life with his children. As of the second movie in the SATC franchise, Aidan didn’t have a son named George.

“My God, three [kids]?” Carrie asked her ex during a dinner date scene in the 2010 film. Aiden replied, “Homer, Wyatt, Tate” and Carrie noted that the names sound “like a country music band.”

Another fan theory that was seemingly denied in the past is George being Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) and Stanford Blatch’s (Willie Garson) who they adopted following their iconic wedding in Sex and the City 2.

“I really wanted a baby,” Garson, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly in June about a plot he wanted to see happen in the revival. “And Michael [Patrick King] said, ‘Absolutely not.'”

The Yale alum did offer a hint at what the 10 episodes will look like.

“These are not Sex and the City episodes,” the actor explained to Us. “These are And Just Like That episodes. … It’s an easy thing to talk about, you know — remake, reboot, they use all these horrible words — and for us, I don’t believe it’s either of those things. It’s new episodes about people that we know and their lives now, which has nothing to do possibly with their lives 10 years ago.”