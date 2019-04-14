BTS made their debut as musical guest during the Saturday, April 13, episode of Saturday Night Live. Host Emma Stone brought her signature no-holds-barred brand of comedy too.

K-Pop Mania

BTS brought down the house with their performances of “Boy With Luv” and “MIC Drop.” Fans in the audience also went wild every time the boy band’s name was mentioned.

Aunt Becky Rides Again

SNL once more took aim at Lori Loughlin in the cold open. Kate McKinnon played the actress behind bars as she railed against her daughter’s career as an influencer and quoted Full House catchphrases. “You think prison is hard?” she asked her fellow inmates. “I have done 68 Hallmark movies.” Special guest Michael Keaton joined Loughlin in prison as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The Baby Sussex Diaries

Prince Harry (Mikey Day) made a video for his future child at a baby shower. Many famous faces were on the guest list, including Queen Elizabeth, played by McKinnon. The monarch was hilariously buried beneath a pile of gifts, which caused Prince Charles (Beck Bennett) to inquire, “Am I king?” Harry also pranked his brother, Prince William (Alex Moffat), by telling him the shindig was an ‘80s costume party.

Out of Order

Stone and her friends went into the ladies’ room of a club to discuss their man problems. However, they soon discovered they weren’t in a bathroom, though the absence of a toilet did not stop them from doing their business. Kenan Thompson brought home the bit as an exasperated staffer.

Filter Free

Heidi Gardner and Day’s picture-perfect Instagram couple returned to “Weekend Update” to show just how unreal their social media personas are. The pair bickered, mocked one another and even broke up during the segment, prompting her to mention that BTS and Pete Davidson would be available for her to hook up with at the SNL afterparty.

Views

“Princess of Arizona” Meghan McCain (Aidy Bryant) and Joy Behar (McKinnon) got into quite the argument in this spoof of The View, leading Whoopi Goldberg (Leslie Jones) to spray the women with a water bottle. Stone then stopped by as Jenny McCarthy, whose religion is Donnie Wahlberg apparently, to advocate against vaccinations.

We Are Family

Stone, whose mother was in the audience, noted that her real family was finally meeting her SNL family. Then she wrangled several cast members into giving her gifts, including Bryant’s medical ID bracelet, and brought out special guests — Melissa Villaseñor and Kyle Mooney doing impressions of Owen Wilson and Pokémon characters with varying levels of success — to celebrate her fourth time hosting the show.

Shop Till You Drop

This commercial advertised a women’s clothing store called Fashion Coward. The retailer was “for people who feel lost and scared.” According to the voiceover, their apparel suggested “the general idea of a person,” and the proof was in the products.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

