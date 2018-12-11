Scheana Shay wants everyone — including Jax Taylor — to know that she has been single for over a year. The Vanderpump Rules costars exchanged heated tweets after he suggested she jumps from “relationship to relationship.”

“I think Scheana’s just in a place right now where she’s just — and I love Scheana, this is nothing against her at all, she’s a great friend and she’s very sweet — I think she’s just a hopeless romantic, maybe codependent, just wants to be in a relationship, she jumps from relationship to relationship to relationship to relationship and it’s just kind of like, dude, chill, take a moment, you know,” the 39-year-old said on an episode of Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” podcast released on Monday, December 10. “I feel bad because these guys I feel like are not in it for the right reasons and she just wants to settle down, she’ll just take whatever … and it’s sad to see, because you want to see her be happy, but she keeps finding the wrong guys. I mean, you’re not going to find the right one from the cast of The Bachelor.”

Scheana, who split from ex-husband Mike Shay in November 2016 and subsequently called it quits with boyfriend Rob Valetta in August 2017, has been linked to Bachelor in Paradise’s Robby Hayes, SUR coworker Adam Spott and Tom Tom employee Max Boyens in recent months. She took to Twitter to respond to her costar’s remarks.

“Curious how I go from ‘relationship to relationship’ when I’ve been single since LAST AUGUST. You do the math,” the 33-year-old reality star tweeted on Monday. “For the record, I am single. I haven’t had a bf or seriously even ‘dated’ someone since Rob. No one can hang a tv quick enough for me I guess. Lol. Enjoy a new episode of #PumpRules tonight!!! #iLoveMondays.”

Jax then clapped back: “We are on a reality show, when people ask me a question I answer it. I didn’t just volunteer this statement. All I have seen is you going back and fourth with Adam and max, if your single great if not great, I honestly don’t care. I am just answering the question.”

While Scheana replied that she is “not trying to fight” with the bartender, Jax continued to tweet, implying that his costar is looking for attention.

“I honestly have zero [patience] for this high school back and fourth s—t, I should of said ‘I dunno, I am too busy getting married, setting up a few businesses and planning my future with my fiancé’. Period. My bad,” he wrote, referring to his fiancée, Brittany Cartwright. “Throwing stones in glass houses at me …. bad idea.”

After a fan tweeted at Jax that “you know who just talks for attention,” he added: “100 percent and that’s all this is…”

Last month, Jax told Us Weekly exclusively that Scheana “doesn’t have a place to sit and poke in people’s relationships.”

“I mean her track record doesn’t read very well,” he added. “I really didn’t see Scheana a lot this summer because our schedules kind of conflicted. I do love Scheana, but sometimes she shouldn’t speak up in certain situations.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

