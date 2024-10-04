Scheana Shay is keeping quiet about her involvement on The Valley — but she teased that fans could see more of her come season 2.

Scheana, 39, confirmed that she is “very close” with several of “The Valley folks” during the Thursday, October 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked directly if fans will be “seeing” her on the Bravo series, Scheana played coy. “You saw me around a lot with them this summer,” she told host Andy Cohen, hinting that the cameras might’ve captured her hangouts.

The Valley premiered in March, starring Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor and his now-estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, as well as Kristen Doute. The trio all exited VPR in 2020.

Related: ‘The Valley’ Is Filming Amid Brittany and Jax’s Divorce: What to Know Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Just when fans thought The Valley couldn’t get more dramatic — the cast proved Us wrong. The Valley, which debuted in March 2024, reintroduced Bravo viewers to Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute along with their new circle of friends. The trio originally rose to reality TV stardom when they appeared […]

The spinoff focused on Jax, 45, Brittany, 35, and Kristen’s group of friends who live in California’s San Fernando Valley, most of whom were married with children. The OG cast included Kristen’s now-fiancé, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko and Nia Booko, Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally and Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna and Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

During the season 1 premiere, both Scheana and VPR costar Lala Kent made a brief cameo that was so quick that if you blinked you missed it. Scheana returned for a second episode in which she got candid with Brittany about her marriage to Jax. (Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August after announcing their separation earlier that year.)

Once The Valley was renewed for a season 2 — and VPR went on hiatus following Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, and his split from Ariana Madix, which caused a massive rift among the cast in season 11 — fans started to speculate that there would be more crossover.

Related: A Guide to ‘VPR’ Stars Appearing on Other Shows While Season 12 Is on Pause Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Just because Vanderpump Rules isn’t currently filming doesn’t mean the cast hasn’t found ways to remain in front of the camera. Since the 2013 premiere, stars — and fans — of the hit Bravo series got used to episodes filming in the summer. The group first took the summer off during the COVID-19 […]

Scheana claimed in May that Jax was the real reason she and Lala, 34, weren’t more prominent on The Valley. “I also saw that for the second time on his podcast, he has said that he does not want me or Lala to join The Valley because it would be disrespectful to the current cast and no one wants us,” Scheana said during an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “Actually Jax, I just think you don’t want us. If we did a poll, these are all our friends.”

She further alleged that Jax initially tried to recruit her and husband Brock Davies to join the cast while she was still on VPR.

“When the whole concept of The Valley was coming to fruition, Jax and Brittany were the ones who were like, ‘We want you and Brock in it,’” Scheana recalled. “Now that we are in a little you-blocked-me-on-Instagram phase, you are like, ‘We don’t want Scheana.’”

That same month Bravo showrunner Alex Baskin denied that Scheana and Lala were going to be series regulars for the second season.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

“I know there’s a ton of speculation about [Vanderpump] transfers over to The Valley, but that cast is pretty full right now,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I would imagine you’ll continue to see crossover like you have, but that cast is bursting at the seams. It’s not like we’re in need of additional cast members.”

Scheana and Lala, however, have been spotted hanging out with The Valley cast throughout the summer when cameras were rolling. Social media footage showed the pair at a pool party at Brittany’s house with cameras pointing in their direction.

Some of The Valley cast was also spotted at Lala’s baby shower in July, prior to her welcoming her second daughter, Sosa, in September. Scheana has since shared photos with all the girls in the cast, including a September 15 outing in Hollywood.