Scott Disick’s past reliance on drugs and alcohol affected his health, according to a biological age test.

During the Thursday, July 25, episode of The Kardashians, Scott, 41, joined Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner in taking a Horvath test that offered insight into their aging process. The group specifically found out how their chronological age compared to their biological age after taking a TruDiagnostic DNA test.

The company’s founder Matt Dawson personally called Kim, 43, Kris, 68, Khloé, 40, and Scott to explain how old they were in biological years compared to calendar years. Kris went first and found out that she is six years younger — taking her age from 68 to 62.

Meanwhile, Kim was nearly 10 years younger going from 43 to 34 according to her biological results. Khloé, who was the most nervous about her results, was in for a surprise when she was told she is 28 compared to her chronological age of 39.

Scott was the one with the smallest age gap — because there was none.

“Your biological age is the same as your calendar age,” the specialist told Scott. “Usually what that means is in your past, you were probably not as focused on health as much as now.”

Scott admitted that his track record wasn’t always the best, adding, “There was probably 10 to 15 years there where I was going pretty heavy.”

While Scott attempted to talk around the obstacles he overcame, Kris didn’t hesitate before saying drugs. Kim jumped in to clarify it was “drugs and alcohol” while Khloé initially just said Scott was “doing things he shouldn’t.”

Khloé joked about how Scott’s past also included strippers. Scott played along with his loved ones, adding, “Thanks. Drugs and alcohol were involved. Strippers [too]. Prostitutes — not really.”

Scott called his struggles with substance abuse 15 years of “really beating” himself down.

“I thought it was going to be really bad,” he noted about his results, to which Khloé replied, “That’s fantastic because we didn’t really know where this would go for Scott.”

Scott made his debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007 as Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend. The then-couple’s tumultuous relationship ended with them calling it quits in 2015.

Scott, who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with Kourtney, 45, went through multiple rehab stints as he battled problems with drugs, alcohol and his declining mental health following his mother and father’s deaths.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 that Scott was committed to “bettering himself” after taking a step back from living in the public eye.

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much,” the insider shared, adding that Scott “has stepped up his treatment and therapy.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).