Scott Disick‘s confession on The Kardashians about his love life — and Khloé Kardashian’s — came as a shock to Us.

During the Thursday, June 6, episode, Scott, 41, and Khloé, 39, discussed whether they were ready to start dating people after their respective splits.

“You look good,” Khloé told Scott, who replied, “I still haven’t found a girlfriend. How do we do this?”

According to Khloé, she didn’t actually have any plans to find love — yet.

Related: Khloe Kardashian’s Dating History: Every Rapper and Athlete She’s Romanced Khloe Kardashian seems to have a thing for rappers and athletes — click through to revisit her past relationships

“I don’t want to [find a boyfriend]. Once I am done with the kids at 9, I have limited time,” explained Khloé, who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months, with on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson. “I have to be up at 4:30, so from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. is my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV and I am not sharing my bed.”

Scott took that as a sign that Khloé wouldn’t be reconciling with Tristan, 33, after his numerous cheating scandals. Khloé, however, didn’t seem too bothered that she still wasn’t dating “two and a half years” after her split from Tristan, 33.

Khloé went on to say that she wasn’t ruling out dating in the future. “Eventually in life [I will date],” she noted. “You think I am just going to be celibate for the rest of my life?”

In response, Scott admitted he thought they “both” would remain celibate.

“With all these kids running around, it is not so sexy,” noted Scott, who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. “It would be nice to grow old with somebody.”

Related: Scott Disick’s Dating History: From Kourtney Kardashian to Amelia Hamlin Kourtney Kardashian may be Scott Disick’s most notable ex, but the reality star has been romantically linked to several famous names over the years. Fans were introduced to Disick in 2007 as Kardashian’s boyfriend on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Over the course of their rocky relationship, the pair welcomed kids Mason, […]

Scott’s insight into his personal life comes after his high-profile romance with Kourtney, 45. After their 2015 breakup, Scott started dating Sofia Richie Grainge, and their off-and-on relationship lasted for more than three years before their 2020 split.

Scott later moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, and they dated for nearly a year before parting ways in 2021. He was also linked to Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart but has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

When addressing his love life, Scott has enjoyed jokingly suggesting he should date Khloé. Season 4 of The Kardashians featured an episode when Khloé accompanied Scott to physical therapy — for which he seemed very grateful.

“I am feeling good and I figure I am better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by Khloé. So I am happy to commit to this and then on my 40th birthday or something me and you … what?” he told Khloé, who waved off his advances. “I don’t know. But on my 40th birthday maybe I will feel better.”

Related: Um! Every Flirty Comment Scott Disick Has Made About Khloe Kardashian Keeping it in the family? As Scott Disick‘s bond with Khloé Kardashian has grown over the years — so have his public displays of flirtation. The pair got off to a rough start when Disick started dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006. Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers saw Khloé voice her worries that her sister’s […]

The speculation into Scott and Khloé’s connection once got so bad that she clapped back via social media.

“The comment you made makes me feel sad for you. I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in 2019. “You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian tried to juggle her birthday week with jury duty. She also candidly addressed the obstacles she was facing as a mother of four. Kourtney, meanwhile, largely remained on bed rest except for a quick photo shoot after undergoing emergency fetal surgery ahead of her and husband Travis Barker’s son Rocky’s arrival.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.