Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee may be happily engaged IRL, but their onscreen relationship is anything but healthy in the new movie Devil on My Doorstep.

Kazee, 48, plays a package delivery guy obsessed with Dewan’s influencer character in the new Lifetime thriller, which premieres on Sunday, November 11. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the film, Kazee’s Theo takes his obsession to the next level by surprising Natasha (Dewan) outside of her yoga class.

“Wait, you do yoga here?” Theo asks Natasha after he purposefully bumps into her as she’s exiting a class. “I try to squeeze in a session on my lunch,” he adds, to which Natasha responds, “That’s so crazy. I’ve never seen you here before.”

The moment is not the first “right place, right time” encounter the two have shared, as Natasha notes, “It keeps happening, doesn’t it?” Theo, for his part, points out that maybe “the universe is trying to tell us something.”

Related: Jenna Dewan and Fiance Steve Kazee's Relationship Timeline Jenna Dewan‘s romance with fiancé Steve Kazee hasn’t followed a traditional timeline — but they’re more in love than ever. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s relationship in October 2018, six months after Dewan and estranged husband Channing Tatum announced their split. The exes were married for nine years and share daughter Everly. After nearly one […]

The two begin to go their separate ways before Natasha stops to ask Theo out on a date. “Is there anybody good playing at that piano bar you mentioned?” she asks him.

The pair agree to meet later that night before departing. Although Natasha believes Theo is attending his yoga class, he never enters the building, as the clip ends with him eerily watching her walk away before heading off into the unknown.

Kazee’s character isn’t the only person obsessed with Natasha in the flick. According to the film’s description, his coworker Chloe (Lyndon Smith) develops her own infatuation with the influencer after realizing Theo was going outside of his usual delivery route to deliver Natasha’s packages. As the two grow closer to Natasha, her best friend and manager, Sloan (Rachel Lindsay), gears up to protect her at any cost.

Prior to starring in Devil on My Doorstep, Kazee shared the screen with Dewan, 42, on her ABC crime series The Rookie, in which she’s played Bailey Nune since 2021. Kazee guest starred as Jason Wyler for three episodes from 2021 to 2022.

Related: See Jenna Dewan's Sweetest Shots With Son Callum Bonding with her boy! Jenna Dewan welcomed her and Steve Kazee’s son, Callum, on March 6, 2020, and has been sharing sweet photos of the little one ever since. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the Flirty Dancing host captioned her infant’s Instagram debut four days after his […]

The couple began dating in October 2018, six months after Dewan and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, announced their split after nine years of marriage. Less than one year later, Us confirmed that Kazee and Dewan were expecting their first child together. They welcomed son Callum, 3, in March 2020. (Dewan also shares daughter Everly, 10, with Tatum, 43.) Kazee popped the question during Dewan’s pregnancy one month before she gave birth.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Now three years into their engagement, Dewan exclusively told Us earlier this year that she and Kazee have officially finalized their wedding location. “My family’s like ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” she joked. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s so busy.”

Devil on My Doorstep premieres on Lifetime Saturday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET.