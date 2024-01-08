Christine Brown’s daughters revealed why “stepdad” doesn’t feel like the right word for their mom’s new husband, David Woolley.

“I wouldn’t call him that,” Christine’s eldest daughter, Aspyn Brown, told her sister Ysabel Brown on the Sunday, January 7, episode of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding special when asked about using “stepdad” for David. “He’s our mom’s husband.”

When Ysabel, 20, pushed further, asking Aspyn, “Do you want him to be your stepdad?” Aspyn, 28, confessed, “No, not really, it’s just because I don’t know what to do with it. That’s foreign to me.”

Aspyn explained that to her, “Everyone’s just family,” which Ysabel liked. “Let’s just say family,” Ysabel concluded.

The girls’ dad, Kody Brown, also weighed in on the David’s possible descriptor. “Truely is the youngest [of the kids]. She’s old enough, I don’t think she’ll ever call him dad or stepdad,” Kody, 54, told the cameras. “Maybe. But it doesn’t matter. This is all their choice.”

Christine, 51, and her ex-husband, Kody, share six children: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, 22, and Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25. Following their split in November 2021, Christine moved on with David, whom she wed in October 2023.

While Gwendlyn was not at her mom’s wedding (and has yet to address why), Christine’s other girls were by her side the week leading up to and on her special day. The TLC cameras captured the sweet moments between Christine and her family, part 1 of which aired on Sunday.

“We are very excited for mom’s wedding. Well, I’m excited. I don’t know, are you excited?” Aspyn told the cameras while standing beside her siblings. “I’m excited. Are you excited?” Ysabel replied, looking at their youngest sister Truely, who nodded her head in agreement.

“I already live with both of them,” Truely explained. “I refer to David and her as husband and wife already.” Mykelti added that she’s “already accepted him as our stepfather.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Mykelti told the cameras, “I love David. I think he’s absolutely incredible. We tease each other a lot. It’s how you know that I like you.”

Christine also received the stamp of approval from former sister wife Janelle Brown during her rehearsal celebration. “This is a fairy tale, and I am so excited to feel a part of this with you,” Janelle, 54, told Christine, while both Christine and Janelle’s kids looked on. “And thank you for making me part of the deal. For loving my children and letting me love yours. And I am part of the deal, and I am so grateful for that.”

Janelle’s eldest daughter, Maddie, also gushed about David during the episode. “I just love him so much. I am so happy for you,” Maddie, 28, told Christine, who helped raise all six of Janelle’s kids. “It’s just amazing you get your fairy tale.”

Janelle, who split from Kody in 2022, was the only sister wife invited to the wedding. Christine and Janelle’s kids were there for the occasion as was Meri Brown’s child, Leon. Meri, who announced her split from Kody in January 2023, didn’t make the list. Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, and their five children were also not invited.

Part 2 of Sister Wives Christine and David’s Wedding special airs on TLC Sunday, January 14, at 10 p.m. ET.