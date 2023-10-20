On the latest episode of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers tearfully recalled her late brother Connor’s final words to her — and revealed how her family first processed the loss.

“One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You’re doing everything right. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be,’” Olivia, 31, told cameras on the Thursday, October 19, episode of the Bravo series. She remembered Connor telling her, “I hope you can look at me and be proud of me, like I’m proud of you.”

During Thursday’s episode, which filmed in January, the cast learned that Olivia’s older brother, Connor, died that month at the age of 32. (The Flowers family confirmed Connor’s death in January but have not revealed how he died.)

While Craig Conover baked Olivia a gluten-free lasagna, Shep Rose offered up his home to her family so they could mourn together. (He and Olivia live next door to each other.)

The girls, meanwhile, invited Olivia over to Venita Aspen’s house to surround her with support. “I haven’t been able to go in his room, whereas my mom just wants to stay in it,” Olivia said of her grieving process. “We’re all just on different pages.”

Olivia began to cry while thinking about Connor’s passing. “He was so thoughtful, sweet and kind. I just hope he knew how loved he was,” she told Venita, 30, and Leva Bonaparte. “I just hope he knew that.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We've Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

During the get together, Olivia and Taylor Ann Green put aside their recent issues and shared a hug. (Taylor, 29, and Olivia have been at odds all season after Taylor lied to Olivia about kissing her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll while Olivia and Austen, 36, were trying to sort out their relationship.)

Although Taylor was there for Olivia in her time of need, Olivia later told the cameras she still has “questions” for her former BFF. “My feelings are still very hurt. But you don’t really think about who you want around during something like this. You just appreciate the people who are there,” Olivia said in a confessional. “At the end of the day, I really care about our friendship. I want to move forward.”

Olivia proceeded to tell her pals that Austen — who she yelled at one episode prior for kissing Taylor behind her back — had also been a shoulder to lean on after Connor’s death.

Related: Southern Charm's Biggest Scandals and Controversies The cast of Southern Charm has been entertaining Bravo fans since 2014, but sometimes, their offscreen scandals and controversies overshadow their onscreen antics. When Southern Charm premiered, it starred Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Jenna King. During season 1, Thomas met Kathryn Dennis, who is nearly 30 years his […]

“Everyone stepped up in such a way that meant so much. Having Austen step up is comforting. It’s hard to stay mad at someone who’s experienced something similar,” she said, referring to Austen losing his older sister, Kyle, as a child. “It sucks that we have that in common. It’s a common ground, nonetheless.”

Earlier this month, Taylor gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on her friendship with Olivia. She confirmed that although they aren’t 100 percent OK, they bonded over the deaths of their respective brothers in 2023. (Taylor’s brother, Richard “Worth” Worthington Green, passed away in June at age 36.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now,” Taylor said on October 11. “I know we’re going to have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.