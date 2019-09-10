



Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Mischa Barton, Brandon Lee, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Justin Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Jennifer Delgado, Jason Wahler and Ashley Wahler were all in attendance for the outside ceremony overlooking the ocean in Santa Barbara, California. However, it wasn’t just a one-day event; the pair rented a house for the entire group to spend the weekend in.

On the December day of their ceremony, Spencer and Heidi walked down the aisle together. She broke down in tears while reciting her vows; her tears caused Spencer to do the same. With that, the camera cut to Justin, who was also crying. In his confessional, he admitted that their love was untouchable and that it was “the s–t I yearn for.”

It seemed he was on his way there! During the episode, he got even closer with new lady friend Lindsay, who referred to him as her “boyfriend” for the first time on the trip. While it caught him off guard, he didn’t turn down the gesture. He also took the opportunity to make things right with Audrina. The season couldn’t end without them being friends, right?

He apologized for storming out of the restaurant a few weeks before. “You were always there for me, and you just wrote me off,” Audrina told him, beginning to cry. Ultimately they made up and agreed to be civil. He even said she looked cute with Ryan Cabrera!

The weekend wasn’t without its fair share of drama, though. Kaitlynn wasn’t happy after finding out Ashley had been talking about her relationship with Brody and saying that they shouldn’t have children if he’s sleeping with other women. Ashley also told others in the house that Brody and Kaitlynn never legally married.

Brody told Spencer he didn’t believe in the “signing” part of a marriage. However, Kaitlynn explained that they did plan to get their marriage license but had “financial things” to work out first and before their wedding, they wanted to focus on that. They planned to do it when they returned but hadn’t gotten around to it. (Their Indonesia ceremony took place in June 2018.)

The pair — who split in August — spent the entire episode telling everyone they were happy together. However, when Audrina began explaining that her divorce had taken over a year to get through, Brody got freaked out. He filled in Kaitlynn, who tried to explain that they were talking about getting married, not divorced and he shouldn’t be worried.

“It sounds like such a headache,” Brody told Kaitlynn. “You have to also be realistic. Ten, 15 years down the line, who knows what’s going to happen.”

At the end of the reception, after Heidi performed(!), Ashley pulled Kaitlynn aside to talk. She then revealed that due to Jason’s addiction, he wasn’t around in the beginning of their son’s life, and it was very difficult. That was part of the reason she had said she didn’t think Brody and Kaitlynn should have children yet if he was sleeping with other people or not fully committed.

Kaitlynn continued to tell her it was none of her business, but Ashley still asked if Brody was hooking up with other women. “Not without me being involved,” Kaitlynn answered. “Everything with me and Brody is under my control.”

