Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is weighing in on the reveal that her former costars Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz once kissed in Las Vegas.

“Scheana and Schwartz, that’s f–king weird,” Stassi, 35, said during a Wednesday, January 24, appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “It sounds like this season got a little boring and they were like, ‘Well, what can we bring up to make it sound interesting?’ And that sounds like what it is.”

Host Jeff Lewis chimed in to say, “I don’t know what you do to follow season 10,” alluding to Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

Sandoval, 41, and Ariana, 38, called it quits in March 2023 after nine years of dating in the wake of the cheating scandal. Raquel, 29, for her part, quit the Bravo show and her relationship with Sandoval fizzled out.

Stassi, who was fired from VPR after eight seasons in 2020, acknowledged that Sandoval’s infidelity was “really good for business.”

As for Schwartz, 41, and Scheana, 38, their apparent lip-lock came to light during the trailer for season 11 of VPR, which dropped last month.

“I’ve cheated. I was a make out slut. I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that,” Schwartz told Lala Kent in the teaser.

Later in the clip, Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, claimed, “My feelings never mattered to you,” while he insisted, “It was one kiss.”

Scheana, for her part, said the kiss is “not exactly what you think” while responding to an Instagram comment last month. She later denied the smooch altogether when an X user asked “why” she kissed Schwartz in Vegas.

“I didn’t …” Scheana wrote back.

While it seems that fans will have to wait until VPR returns to find out exactly what went down between Schwartz and Scheana, Katie, 37, has already shut down one theory — that Schwartz actually made out with Scheana’s Vegas doppelgänger, Karrah Patterson, whom he’s kissed before.

“I don’t know why people think that,” Katie said of the speculation during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “You are going to see [what happened]. But I will tell you that was not the other Scheana. That’s a complete theory that someone made up online.”

Stassi, meanwhile, may not know what to make of the Schwartz and Scheana drama, but she does think Scheana has found her match in husband Brock Davies.

“Scheana and Brock, I honestly feel like [they] are a good solid couple. I feel like Brock is what Scheana needs and Scheana is what Brock needs,” Stassi said on Wednesday. “I don’t know what their situation is, but it works for both of them, and they seem to really love each other. I don’t spend a lot of time with them, so honestly, what the f–k do I know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stassi revealed why she isn’t joining the cast of the VPR spinoff The Valley along with former costars Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“It’s not Bravo’s fault,” she revealed. “They were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it. Will you be on it and film the sizzle?’ And every fiber of my being voted no, like, truly.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET.