No one can keep her down! Less than one week after news broke that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits, she has returned to her Eras Tour without missing a beat.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the “Mastermind” songstress, 33, quipped while opening her Folklore section of the show on Thursday, April 13, per social media footage. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

Swift kicked off her three-night residency at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, where she performed a rotating setlist of her biggest hits — adding “Treacherous” and “Speak Now” to the lineup.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot,” the Cats actress said while introducing the title track from her Speak Now album. “[There’s] lots going on in my brain about it.”

The Eras Tour — which is Swift’s first live concert tour in four years — also includes a revolving closet of custom wardrobe pieces. Tampa’s debut show saw the “Teardrops on My Guitar” artist swap her gold “Enchanted” dress for a new, white one. Swift also switched out her green Folklore ensemble during the gig for a version with sultry cutouts.

The Pennsylvania native’s Thursday concert marked her first Eras show since Us Weekly confirmed that Swift and Alwyn, 32, split earlier this month after six years together.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us, explaining that the “Shake It Off” musician isn’t at “fault” for the breakup and the Conversations With Friends alum did not “blame” Swift for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

Swift and the England native were first linked in 2017, long opting to keep their romance under wraps.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift revealed in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

While neither of the exes have publicly addressed their uncoupling, the Grammy winner seemingly hinted at her newfound single status during her Eras show in Arlington, Texas. During the March 31 concert, Swift swapped her love song “Invisible String” for the breakup ballad “The 1.”