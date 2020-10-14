Giving her two cents. Teddi Mellencamp addressed the shady response that her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais had to the news of her departure.

The 39-year-old accountability coach spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about Beauvais’ recent reaction about her exit in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which the actress, 53, paused before blandly saying, “OK” when asked about how she felt.

“I didn’t even know [she did that]. Well, I mean our thing at the reunion [could be why],” Mellencamp told Us on Tuesday, October 13, while referencing a spat they had over Beauvais’ comment on Lisa Rinna’s Instagram habits influencing her daughter Amelia Gray’s eating disorder. “I mean, here’s the thing: I like Garcelle. I think she’s funny and beautiful and smart. I made a good point at the reunion. So, she’s probably bitter about it. But other than that, I think she’s great, and I think she’s gonna have a lot of success on the show, and I’m excited to watch her.”

One person who is disappointed to see Mellencamp go is her famous father, John Mellencamp. “He’s, like, ‘Am I not going to be watching anymore?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, Dad. You’re going to have to make that decision yourself,’” she said, noting that the 69-year-old musician “just started watching Housewives” because she was on it.

“He started becoming, you know, like, ‘Oh, I love her, blah, blah, blah,’” she continued. “And then [he] has nicknames for everybody.”

Us confirmed last month that Teddi would not be returning to the Bravo reality series for season 11. When the All In founder announced the exit news via Instagram, she claimed that the network chose not to renew her contract.

“Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show,” she said in her Instagram video announcement. “That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead.”

On Tuesday, Teddi told Us that she has spoken to “most” of the RHOBH women after her unexpected exit. “I have close friendships with a lot of them and we talk often, and I think you have to kind of say like, ‘Guys, I’m still OK,’” she said. “You have to, kind of, put it out there and be vulnerable. Like, ‘Listen, of course my feelings were hurt when all this happened, but l love you and I care about you and I still want to hear about you and I don’t want anything to change and you don’t have to worry about that.’”

Teddi has no regrets from her time on the show. Instead, she sees her onscreen mistakes as a “learning opportunity” for her moving forward.

“I hate to say regrets, but I have learned things about myself from the show and I’ve grown because of those things,” the businesswoman explained. “Like, I don’t watch them and go, ‘Gosh, I’ve never made a mistake in my life.’ I watch them and go, ‘OK, I could work on that.’ Watching back last season, I’m like, ‘OK, I’m glad that I said all the things that I said ‘cause I had to say them.’ Maybe I could have done it in a different tone.”

Teddi continued, “You know, I think because — and I’m not using this as an excuse whatsoever — but being pregnant and not having that glass or two of wine to kind of loosen things up, you’re tense. Especially when you know that you’re having to have these hard conversations. So, yeah, I wish I could have laughed things off a little bit more, been a little lighter in moments. But like, you know what? Sometimes, I’m just type A.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi