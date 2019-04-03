From ‘The Bachelor’ to ‘The Hills’? Vanessa Grimaldi Almost Joined MTV Reboot

The rest is still unwritten? The Bachelor season 21 winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, was contacted about joining the cast of the upcoming Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, but things ultimately did not work out.

“I get a message from … someone basically asking me to give him a call … for a reality TV show that they would be interested in me being a part of the cast,” Grimaldi, 31, explained on iHeartRadio’s “Pratt Cast” podcast on Monday, April 1. “My curiosity piqued and I was like, ‘OK, so here’s my number, call me whenever.’”

The reality television star said she was “ready to try something else other than just a dating show,” so she got excited when the man told her they were “rebooting The Hills” and wanted “new faces.”

She continued, “They had asked me if I was still living in L.A. and if I was still single and what my work was like … basically just some background information about what I’m doing and where I’m living. And I think the fact that I wasn’t living in L.A. anymore was, like … I don’t know. Maybe that was the reason [I didn’t get cast]? Or maybe they just didn’t want me. But I was basically asked … to be on the reboot of The Hills!”

While Grimaldi was intrigued by the opportunity, she said does not think she “seemed that interested” during the phone conversation. “When you did a reality TV show, you kind of already know what happens behind the scenes and stuff,” The Canada native noted. “And it’s a little bit nerve-racking and intimidating.”

The special education teacher added that producers wanted her to be the “single girl” on the series, which she was at the time of their conversation. However, Grimaldi is now dating Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe, so she knows the role would not have worked out.

Nick Viall, who proposed to the No Better You founder on The Bachelor season 21 finale, which aired on ABC in March 2017, told Us Weekly exclusively that he is happy for his ex, who he split from that August. “We don’t have any contact, but I think that’s great,” Viall, 38, said in February. “I wish her the best [in her new relationship].

While Grimaldi will not be a part of the upcoming MTV revival, several fan-favorites including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Whitney Port are returning. The show will also feature newcomers Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

