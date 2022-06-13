A missing tribute. Bob Saget was notably absent from the tribute to the late theatrical legends at the 75th annual Tony Awards — and his Full House costar John Stamos wasn’t afraid to call out the snub.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” the 58-year-old tweeted on Sunday, June 12, ahead of the broadcast. “Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

During Sunday’s “In Memoriam” segment, Billy Porter performed “On the Street Where You Live” from My Fair Lady as a slideshow of photos honoring celebrities who died over the past year. Sidney Poitier, Stephen Sondheim and more were featured.

Sondheim was also given a separate tribute on Sunday, as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters honored the Company composer, who died in November 2021.

“All of us who love and dedicate our lives to the performing arts felt profound loss last November when we lost a musical giant: Stephen Sondheim,” the Hamilton: An American Musical star and creator, 41, said during the New York City-based awards show. “Steve touched our lives in a multitude of ways through his immortal music and lyrics, through his teaching and advocacy for young writers and through letters.”

Miranda continued: “Stephen wrote them to friends, to up-and-coming artists, to countless people who he never met. He wrote so many letters that you’d wonder when he had time to pick up a Black Wing 62 pencil and write a song. I stand here on behalf of generations of artists he took the time to encourage.”

The late Fuller House alum, for his part, was involved in live theater before his death, appearing as Man in Chair in 2006’s production of The Drowsy Chaperone and Pastor Greg in 2015’s Hand to God, though he’s better known for his work in film and TV.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room at the age of 65. In the months since, Stamos has paid tribute to his former colleague multiple times.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” the Big Shot star tweeted shortly after Saget’s death. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

While the Tony Awards — and the American Theatre Wing, who puts on the awards show — have yet to address Saget’s supposed snub, he was also left out from the “In Memoriam” package at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

“Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam,” a social media user tweeted in March, three months after the Raising Dad alum’s death. Another wrote: “Shame on you @TheAcademy for not recognizing @bobsaget.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!