A forever bond. Nearly six months after Bob Saget died, former Full House costars Lori Loughlin and John Stamos came together to honor his legacy.

“I think it’s been very heartwarming,” Loughlin, 57, said of people’s reactions to Saget’s death while seated beside Stamos, 58, during an Instagram Live session on Friday, June 10. “People I don’t know coming up to me and saying, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ and people talking to me about how much Bob meant to them.”

She continued: “He was everyone’s dad: he was part of everyone’s childhood. It’s still hard for me to believe that Bob is gone.”

The When Calls the Heart alum joined her former Full House husband, John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross to discuss Saget’s memory and the release of Netflix’s Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which dropped on the streaming platform earlier that day.

“He always wanted a Netflix special,” Ross, 56, said during the Instagram video. “I don’t think anyone’s funeral has been on TV since Lady Diana died, so the fact that it’s happening now for Bob is kinda bittersweet, but I think he’d be proud of it. The proceeds are going to causes that are important to Bob. I hope people feel a little bit better after they watch it because I know I felt a little better.”

The “punk-rock shiva” saw the likes of the 44-year-old “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner, Ross, Stamos, Chris Rock, Jackson Browne and more stars eulogize the late Fuller House actor. Proceeds from the event — which also featured Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara and Aubrey — were donated to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. (The late comic frequently supported the nonprofit in honor of his late sister, Gay, who died of the disease in 1994.)

In the televised special, Loughlin makes a brief cameo alongside several of her former Full House costars. While both Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier made speeches during a private memorial service, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Summerland alum, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen standing next to their costars.

In January, the Raising Dad alum was found dead in Orlando, Florida, at the age of 65. After news of his death made headlines, many of his famous costars and friends opened up about their bereavement.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin told Us Weekly in a statement on January 10. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

The late actor was laid to rest in an emotional funeral service nearly one week later. Loughlin, the 35-year-old Olsen twins and many of their Full House costars attended the memorial.

“There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too. It was a perfect goodbye to Bob,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Now, there is a celebration of life memorial at [Full House creator] Jeff Franklin’s house.”

