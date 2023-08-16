Tori Kelly is ready to get back on the road to promote her music on a North American tour one month after her health scare.

“It’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here ♡ dm me w/ ‘take control’ for early access to tickets at 9AM tomorrow!” Kelly, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 15, which included the dates for her upcoming concerts.

The singer is set to start the nine-city trip on September 10 in Toronto, Ontario. Kelly will then make her way to major U.S. cities including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Sacramento and New York. Her final performances are scheduled for the end of September in Los Angeles, California.

In response to the news, fellow songwriter JoJo showed her support in the comments section, writing, “HEEELLLLLLLLLL YESSSSSSSSSSS.” Fans, meanwhile, voiced their excitement for Kelly’s return following her hospitalization late last month.

Kelly was rushed to the hospital on July 23 after she passed out during a dinner with friends. Her doctors subsequently discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs.

After news broke that Kelly was on the mend, her husband, André Murillo, took to social media to thank fans for their support.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” Murillo, 33, who married Kelly in 2018, wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much! ❤️.”

Days later, Kelly said she still planned to release her new music as she continued to address her health issues.

“As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 27. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Kelly continued: “Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday! I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received, Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Kelly’s fourth EP titled Tori was released on July 28.