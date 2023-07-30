Tori Kelly is on the mend after she was hospitalized for blood clots, and her husband, André Murillo, is grateful for her continued improvements.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way,” Murillo, 33, wrote via his Instagram Story on Saturday, July 29. “I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard but God is bigger than my fears.”

He continued: “I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing much better and I believe you all have something to do with that ❤️.”

The 33-year-old singer, who married Murillo in 2018, also shared a brief update on her health on Saturday. Kelly swooned over the handmade card that Murillo had crafted on behalf of their two dogs, Frodo and Dobby. “Love you mom!!! Get better soon,” the note read, which featured painted paw prints from the pooches.

News broke one week earlier that Kelly had been rushed to the emergency room on July 23 after she passed out the night before. Doctors soon found blood clots in her legs and lungs, according to a TMZ report.

Two days later, Murillo seemingly alluded to the health scare when he posted footage of Kelly and Justin Bieber‘s “Where Do I Fit In” duet onto his Instagram Story.

“When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities. And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side,” she sings on the track, which came out in 2018.

Murillo has continued to share updates on Kelly’s prognosis. “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much ❤️.”

The next day, Kelly broke her silence about the ordeal.

“As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & accent stop thinking about you,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 27. “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”