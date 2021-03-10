Vanessa Kirby: It’s ‘Quite Mad’ That Prince Harry, Meghan Watch ‘The Crown’

A royal surprise! Vanessa Kirby was shocked to learn that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had watched Netflix’s The Crown.

The couple admitted during their CBS tell-all interview on Sunday, March 7, that they’ve “watched some” of the royal series, which is a dramatic spin on the happenings of the British royal family.

Kirby, who played Princess Margaret on the first two seasons, revealed on the Tuesday, March 9, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that “It’s quite mad to think that they have actually seen it.”

The English actress, 32, noted it’s “something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, ‘Oh, you’re probably too busy to watch.’”

Harry, 36, previously spoke about his take on the Netflix drama, which debuted in September 2016 and is currently in its fourth season, while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fiction,” he told host James Corden in February. “But it’s loosely based on the truth.”

The former military pilot pointed out that the show is “obviously fiction” and “not strictly accurate,” but he likes that viewers have gotten a better look at what it’s like to be royal.

“It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that,” he explained. “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself.”

Kirby isn’t the only star from the award-winning series to be stunned by Harry acknowledging the show. Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and Josh O’Connor, who are all stars of season 4 of the hit drama, reacted to the prince’s February remarks after The Crown won big at the 2021 Golden Globes on February 28.

Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, told reporters in the press room that she “felt incredible grateful” and “incredibly moved” by what the prince said about the show. “I’m glad he enjoyed it,” she added.

O’Connor, who played Harry’s father, Prince Charles, told Access Hollywood last month that the idea of the prince watching him “is kind of madness.”

While many viewers have been enthralled with the fictional portrayal of the royal family, even more were stunned by Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview on Sunday, in which they detailed feeling unsupported by the institution and why racism toward Meghan, 39, was a catalyst to their departure from the U.K. and royal step back in early 2020.

Buckingham Palace reacted on Tuesday to the couple’s claims in statement to Us Weekly. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement read, noting the family will address the claims “privately.”

Despite some backlash, a source told Us on Tuesday that Harry and Meghan, who share 22-month-old son Archie and are expecting a baby girl this summer, “finally both feel free after the interview aired.”