What does the fox say? Vivica A. Fox isn’t afraid to speak her mind and share some advice in her new book Every Day I’m Hustling, which is why Us Weekly had her sound off about some of the hottest celebrity topics. Watch the video above!

Kendra Wilkinson confirmed on April 6 that she and husband Hank Baskett are calling it quits on their nearly nine-year marriage. The reality star spoke candidly on social media about their martial issues, even breaking down in tears on Instagram.

“I love you, Kendra,” Fox, 53, told Us. “You’re like me, girl, when you said, ‘He will have a special place in your heart.’ Good for you to admit it. But, you know, when it’s time to put a period on that chapter, turn the page, girl. Keep it moving. You’re fine. Get back in the gym. You catch another one.”

Another couple calling it quits is Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Days after it was revealed they were ending their 12-year marriage, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Trump Jr. had an affair with Aubrey O’Day in 2011. Fox worked with Trump Jr. during season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“I thought he was really nice and I met the wife,” Fox told Us. “They were popping out those kids, so I thought they were getting along pretty good. Evidently, be careful when you go through people’s phone. You might find something you don’t want to.”

To find out what Fox thinks of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s “devastating” breakup, watch the video above!

