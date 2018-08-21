The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint! From Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish throwing serious shade to Camila Cabello taking home Video of the Year (after that serious Fifth Harmony shade!), relive the highlights from the VMAs, which aired live from NYC’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20.

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Troll Quick Engagements and … Fifth Harmony?

The two comedians took the stage to present Best Hip-Hop Video, but quickly stole the show by poking fun at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for getting engaged after just a few weeks of dating. “Why are so many celebrities getting engaged? Is there a sale at Bed, Bath and Beyond that I didn’t hear about?” the Girls Trip star quipped. “Is that why y’all doing this? Is there a special on Groupon?” Kaddish also threw shade at Fifth Harmony. “Camila Cabello … is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ’em!” Haddish said after struggling to pronounce the singer’s name. “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!”

Dozens of Immigrant Children, Youth and Families Join Logic on Stage

Logic made a statement during Monday’s award show, inviting dozens of immigrant parents and children on stage with him during his performance of “One Day.” The singer, who was also joined by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, also slammed President Donald Trump’s immigrant policy in the song’s music video released on Friday, August 17. While Logic wore a T-shirt that read “F—k the wall,” the immigrant families sported shirts that said, “We are all human beings.”

J. Lo Performs Her Greatest Hits and Wins the Video Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez stole the show with a string of greatest hits, including “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “I’m Real,” which featured a surprise cameo by Ja Rule. During her acceptance speech, the triple threat got visibly emotional while thanking all her team, fans, friends, mom, sisters and her kids and her “twin soul” — boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Ariana Grande Celebrates Females — Including Her Grandma!

After she rocked a performance of her hit “God Is a Woman,” Grande was joined on stage by her mother, Joan, and her grandmother, who she lovingly refers to as Nonna.

Camila Cabello Wins Video of the Year

The Fifth Harmony alum won the the biggest award of the night for her music video for “Havana,” beating out Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Drake. Cabello dedicated the honor to Madonna, who presented her with the Moon Person statue.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!