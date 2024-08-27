A debate about the definition of “girl code” is nothing new — but do the rules apply to Bachelor Nation? Let Us present you with the facts and allow you to decide.

Fans of The Bachelor and Bachelorette are buzzing after Kaitlyn Bristowe told a story about giving a fellow Bachelor Nation alum a “heads-up” about going on a date with their ex. While she didn’t name names, it’s pretty clear that she is referring to Tayshia Adams – who Kaitlyn cohosted two seasons of the ABC franchise with — and Tayshia’s ex-fiancé, Zac Clark.

The Key Players

Kaitlyn was introduced on season 19 of The Bachelor, finishing as the second runner-up in the fight for farmer Chris Soules’ affections. ABC later named her (and briefly Britt Nelson, but that is a whole other explainer) the season 11 Bachelorette. Kaitlyn got engaged to Shawn Booth on the 2015 finale, but they called it quits in 2018. She later dated and got engaged to Jason Tartick, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette. They ended their romance in summer 2023.

Tayshia made her first reality TV appearance on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. She went on to appear on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise before ABC tapped her to take over for Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead of The Bachelorette. (Again, Us could explain that to you another time.) During the 2020 finale of season 16, Tayshia got engaged to Zac.

Zac and Tayshia moved in together in New York City and quickly became a fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple. By November 2021, however, they sparked split speculation as they pulled back on posting about each other online. They confirmed one month later that the engagement was off but never gave a reason for the split.

The Gist

In 2021, Kaitlyn and Tayshia were hired by ABC to cohost two seasons of The Bachelorette. Three years later, Kaitlyn was spotted cozying up to Zac at her New Year’s Eve party. The twosome have continued to be spotted together sporadically, and while they haven’t officially gone on the record about their relationship, Kaitlyn just appeared to recall Tayshia’s less-than-thrilled reaction to the idea of the duo dating.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with. [She and I] hadn’t talked in months and, no, we’re not [friends]. We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not,” Kaitlyn said on the “U, Up?” podcast on August 25. “Thinking it would be the situation where they’d go, ‘Well, I mean, I don’t love it, but of course I’m not going to say [no].’ It was not. I wasn’t saying, ‘If this is a problem, then I won’t.’ I was just giving a heads-up.”

Kaitlyn said she reached out to the woman via text. “I [wrote], ‘Hey, so-and-so DM’ed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t know [if] this would bother you or not,’” she continued. “She called and was very upset. She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.’ Then, I hung up and [thought], ‘Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.’”

Why it’s a Big Deal

It brings Us back to the age-old question, is “girl code” real and what happens when you break it? And when it comes to reality TV, are the rules different? They say all is fair in love and war, but what about in Bachelor Nation? Kaitlyn and Tayshia are arguably two of the most popular and famous Bachelorettes in history and there’s never really been a Bachelorette vs. Bachelorette feud before as the past leads often describe the group as a “sisterhood.”

What People Are Saying

Over on the “Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous” podcast — where former Bachelor Ben Higgins and four-time Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti never shy away from tackling the headlines — the duo don’t buy any suggestion that Kaitlyn didn’t think her remarks would get attention. (Kaitlyn claimed in her private Facebook group that she was joking about the “suck his d–k” comment and didn’t think the story would make waves.) Ashley also posed the idea that Kaitlyn’s comments double as a soft-launch for her romance with Zac. If that’s the case, it’s safe to say that the twosome will continue to keep their relationship offline if they are worried about what people think.

Fans, meanwhile, continue to debate Kaitlyn’s motives and whether Tayshia really has a right to care about her former cohost dating Zac. After digging up past interviews where Kaitlyn has supported Tayshia, fans have questioned how close the two women really are.

What We’re Saying

Without knowing all the details, it’s safe to say there’s probably some truth to both Tayshia and Kaitlyn’s sides of the story. On one hand, why would Tayshia want someone else prominent in Bachelor Nation dating her former fiancé? She isn’t going to get a clean break if fans continue to link her to her ex via new headlines courtesy of Kaitlyn. On the other side of things, if it’s been years and she’s moved on (with Bravo alum Luke Gulbranson), should Tayshia care who Zac is dating?

It’s also possible that the real issue here is Kaitlyn loves to share — or overshare — but often can’t handle the online discourse that comes with it. Plus, Us would like to point out that Zac doesn’t seem to be catching much heat. We’re certainly not encouraging anyone to take to the comments section, but why are we quick to only analyze Kaitlyn’s actions? (Besides the fact that she was the one to tell the story publicly …)

What’s Next

Tayshia has yet to address the situation and based on her past actions, it’s unlikely that she will. When Kaitlyn and Zac were first linked in January, she posted a cheeky Instagram post with the caption: “Did someone say somethin?!??”” Zac has also stayed mum on the situation. Kaitlyn, meanwhile, has had a more tame reaction than in the past, turning off the comments on her latest Instagram post. Time will tell if this brings Zac and Kaitlyn closer — or if it puts an end to whatever is really going on between them.