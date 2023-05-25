Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in between filming seasons 2 and 3 of The Kardashians — but that didn’t mean the reality star could avoid addressing the breakup on camera.

After confirming in a confessional that she’s “single — and not ready to mingle,” the 42-year-old Skims founder told Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick that breakups are “not my thing,” but she’s “proud” of how she and Pete, 29, have handled the split, which went down during summer 2022.

“We just had talks and talks — we’ve been talking about it. So it was just, like, both of us just communicating really well about it,” Kim said on the Thursday, May 25, premiere of the Hulu show. “It’s, obviously, sad. … [It was] nine months. It’s, like, a long time. I don’t have random hookups and relationships.”

Scott, 39, pointed out that the comedian was the first person she dated following her split from Kanye West. (The former spouses filed for divorce in February 2021 and the paperwork was finalized in 2022. They share four kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.)

“And there was, like, a lot of guilt. He went through a lot because, you know, my relationship,” Kim told Khloé, 38, and Scott on Thursday’s episode.

The Selfish author is hinting at Kanye’s frequent slams directed toward Pete during his romance with Kim. The rapper, 45, mocked and threatened the Saturday Night Live alum via social media and his music.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” a source told Us Weekly after the musician rapped about “beat[ing] Pete Davidson’s ass” in a track titled “Eazy,” which included a video that depicted Kanye beheading and burning a claymation version of Pete. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

While Pete has moved on with Chase Sui Wonders following a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski and Kanye is linked to Bianca Censori, Kim is still looking for The One.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, ‘Ugh, who’s ever gonna want to date me? I have four kids, like, I’m in my 40s. … Oh my God, who’s gonna want to deal with the [drama]?’” Kim said in an interview on Thursday’s episode. “But my person will be like, ‘F—k all that. It’s going to be hard, but we’re together and, like, we’re gonna do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

The Kardashians drops new episodes on Hulu every Thursday.