A last-minute switch-up! Offset changed the cover of his new album, Father of 4, after his wife, Cardi B, shared the first photo of their daughter, Kulture, during the couple’s brief separation.

“The album cover was originally going to be the debut of Kulture’s face, but that obviously changed when Cardi decided to post a pic of Kulture right after she split from Offset,” a source associated with the album’s production tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Ultimately, the Migos member, 27, opted to feature all four of his children on the album’s artwork instead. The proud dad sat on a black throne with Kulture, 7 months, perched on his lap, surrounded by the rapper’s sons, Jordan, 8, and Kody, 3, and daughter Kalea, 3. (He has the eldest three kids from previous relationships.)

Cardi, 26, has been notoriously private about her daughter, so it came as a surprise to fans when she uploaded the first snapshot of Kulture’s face on Instagram in December. The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum shared the post, which has since amassed nearly 10 million likes, one day after announcing that she called it quits on her 14-month marriage to Offset. The couple reconciled soon after.

“It’s been good,” Offset recently told Esquire about his rekindled relationship with Cardi. “We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.”

The Georgia native issued a mea culpa to the “I Like It” rapper on Father of 4, which was released on Friday, February 22. “Temptation, had the devil in my soul,” he rapped on the song “Don’t Lose Me,” seemingly addressing rumors that he cheated on Cardi. “I wanna be with you when we old.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Offset and Cardi’s reps for comment.

