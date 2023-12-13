Sam Feher went off on Malia White during the new episode of Winter House after seeing her flirty behavior toward Kory Keefer.

“Such little sister energy,” Sam, 26, quipped during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the Bravo series after she caught Malia, 33, rolling around in the snow with Kory, 32, during her visit to Colorado Springs, Colorado. “This feels like [a] danger zone.”

Housemate Jordan Emanuel also noticed Malia and Kory’s flirty moment in the snow, telling the cameras, “Malia and Kory have chemistry. I don’t care what they say, there’s a spiciness. Displaying said chemistry in front of Sam is a little bit reckless.”

Once back at the vacation house, Sam expressed her frustration over Malia seemingly hitting on her now-boyfriend right in front of her eyes. Sam and Kory started dating in summer 2022 while filming season 7 of Summer House. When Kory began shooting Winter House season 3 in March, the pair had yet to define their relationship.

“Gal pal better stop touching my man. She loves getting tackled by Kory, doesn’t she?” Sam asked Summer House costar Danielle Olivera. “It’s just reading a little desperate.”

Sam then claimed to Amanda Batula that Malia is “obsessed with Kory’s dick,” saying it’s “very easy to see.” Amanda, 32, tried to defend Malia’s actions, telling Sam, “I have not seen for one second romance.” Sam, however, didn’t believe her friends, calling Malia “desperate” again before insisting she’s “not insecure” about the Below Deck Mediterranean star.

After learning that Sam was upset by her actions on the slope, Malia pulled her aside to have a chat — and things quickly got out of hand. “Earlier today you witnessed me and Kory in full affect. And that seems to have rubbed you the wrong way,” Malia told Sam. She then alleged, “You came in really hot toward me when you don’t know me.”

Sam defended her actions, telling Malia that before she arrived there were stories on the internet saying, “Malia and Kory are flirting all over each other,” which made her antenna go up. The Feher Agency founder confessed that after seeing Malia and Kory “tacking each other” she realized, “It’s not some internet bulls–t. It’s happening.”

Malia claimed that “everyone” thought Kory was “fair game” when he came into the house because he “made it very clear he’s in a situationship,” but she insisted she wasn’t hitting on him. Sam argued that if Malia had been in a “situationship with a guy for eight months” then she would understand where Sam was coming from.

Malia fired back saying a situationship isn’t her “style” and threw shade at the pair’s dynamic. “I respect that you guys are [in a relationship],” Malia claimed to which Sam fired back, “You clearly don’t.”

Malia then alleged that Sam “came hard against” her friendship with Kory after only being in town for 20 minutes. Sam clapped back saying she saw Malia “on his body” within those first few minutes, which was not OK. “Oh, this is not good. F–k,” Kory said while watching the argument from the kitchen.

While Kory and Sam weren’t officially boyfriend and girlfriend when the episode filmed, they have since become exclusive. “We are official officials,” Kory exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “It’s been going on for a while. I know I had to step up and bring my emotions and words together and make it happen because I’m a dumb boy. But yes, I made it happen.”

Now that he and Sam are an item, Kory confessed to Us he probably should’ve acted less flirty with some of his house mates while filming. “There was a little bit of a hate text going back and forth,” Kory said of Sam’s reaction to his onscreen behavior. “But at the end of the day, she knows what actually happened and how it ends. So it was good.”

Winter House airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.