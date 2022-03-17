’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Britney Spears

Spears, who entered show business at the tender age of 12 as a cast member on Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, shot to superstardom at 17 with the 1998 release of her debut single, “…Baby One More Time,” and her 1999 album of the same name. She had a tumultuous few years beginning in 2006 — during which she got a divorce from Kevin Federline and was placed under a conservatorship — but has since made a major comeback. The mom of Sean Preston and Jayden James headlined her own megasuccessful Las Vegas residency, Piece of Me, from 2013 to 2017. During its run, she released her most recent album, 2016’s Glory. Spears has been on an indefinite work hiatus since 2019.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September 2021, and broke free from her 14-year conservatorship two months later. She has been publicly feuding with her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, since her conservatorship ended, but is also enjoying her newfound freedom and frequently shares updates of her new life on Instagram.