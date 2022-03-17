’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Hanson

The band’s signature hit, “MMMBop,” dominated airwaves in 1997, reaching No. 1 in 27 countries. The trio of brothers have continued to make music together ever since, maintaining a loyal fan base and releasing numerous albums year after year. They dropped their most recent album, Against the World, in 2021.

The band competed on The Masked Singer in 2020, where they were unmasked as Russian dolls after covering hits like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” and Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder.” Hanson are currently gearing up for a world tour and will release their new album, Red Green Blue, in May 2022, dropping singles from each part along the way.

Husbands and fathers for decades, Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have 15 kids among them.