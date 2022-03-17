’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez, whose first credits included dancing gigs in Janet Jackson’s 1993 music video for “That’s the Way Love Goes” and in the early-‘90s variety show In Living Color, became a household name when she starred in the 1997 biopic Selena. Two years later, she dropped her debut album, On the 6, which spawned hits such as “Waiting for Tonight” and “If You Had My Love.” After taking time to act and focus on starting a family with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony, the mom of twins Max and Emme made a triumphant return to the world of music in 2011, when she lit up the charts again with the Pitbull-assisted dance anthem “On the Floor.” She had a hit Vegas residency, All I Have, from 2016 to 2018 and has executive produced and judged World of Dance since 2017. Lopez, who got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019, also starred in the movie Hustlers and headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. She and the former Yankee called off their engagement in April 2021, and soon after, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer reconciled with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck 17 years after their split in 2004.